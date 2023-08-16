Payment Security Market Insights on Growth Potential Top Players to Watch from 2023-2030

Global Payment Security Market: USD 19.82 Billion in 2021, Expected to Grow at 16.0% CAGR

The global payment security market demonstrates remarkable growth, with a valuation of approximately USD 19.82 billion in 2021. The market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, boasting a healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of more than 16.0% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Payment security involves implementing rules, norms, and security protocols to safeguard transactions, privacy, and data of customers, vendors, and clients. The escalating incidents of data breaches, increasing e-commerce payment system fraud, and the growing awareness of contactless payments drive market demand worldwide.

Digital Payment Trend and Catalyzing Factors

The global shift toward digital payments is a catalyst for market growth. The digital payments segment is predicted to reach a transaction value of USD 8.49 trillion in 2022 and is projected to rise to USD 15.17 trillion by 2027, with a CAGR of 12.31% during 2022-2027. This surge in digital payment preferences positively influences the global payment security market. Additionally, the expanding utilization of payment applications across various industries and ongoing technological advancements contribute to the market’s growth prospects.

Opportunities and Challenges

While the market offers ample growth opportunities driven by technological advancements and government investments, challenges include privacy and security concerns associated with biometric data stored on the cloud, as well as the scarcity of skilled professionals in the field.

Regional Market Dynamics

North America currently takes the lead in terms of revenue, fueled by a rise in payment fraud incidents, robust adoption of digital payments, and rapid advancements in online transactions. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as a growing preference for online digital payments and an increasing demand for payment security contribute to this region’s growth.

Key Market Players

Prominent players contributing to the market include:

Bluefin Payment Systems

Cybersource

Elavon Inc.

Ingenico

Intelligent Payment Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Paypal Holdings, Inc.

Shift4 Payments, LLC

SISA

Signifyd

Tokenex

Recent Developments

A significant development occurred in July 2022 when Bluefin partnered with Waystar, a healthcare payment software provider, to enhance healthcare payment security. Bluefin’s PCI-validated point-to-point encryption solution and payment gateway were integrated into Waystar’s software.

Segmentation Overview

Component Solution Encryption Tokenization Fraud Detection & Prevention

Service Platform Web-based

POS-based Enterprise Size Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises Industry Verticals BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Travel & Hospitality

Others Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

