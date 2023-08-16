Road Weather Information System Market Strategic Analysis of Leading Players for Significant Growth by 2030

Global Road Weather Information System Market: USD 1.27 Billion in 2021, Expected to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

The global Road Weather Information System (RWIS) market has demonstrated substantial growth, recording a valuation of approximately USD 1.27 billion in 2021. This growth trajectory is projected to continue with a healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of more than 6.3% over the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2029. RWIS comprises Environmental Sensor Stations (ESS) in the field, communication systems for data transfer, and central systems for data collection. This system provides comprehensive data on roadside weather conditions and road surface temperatures. ESS consists of short towers equipped with meteorological sensors. Processors analyze sensor data and transmit it to a CPU, which compiles information from various sites to offer weather and road condition insights.

Key Drivers Propelling Market Growth

The market’s expansion is driven by increasing investments in road infrastructure and the adoption of RWIS to lower road maintenance costs. Leading market players’ strategic initiatives also contribute to the market’s growth.

Road Infrastructure Investment and Growth

Global investment in road infrastructure development plays a pivotal role in the growth of the Road Weather Information System Market. For example, the Government of India allocated USD 1.4 trillion under the National Infrastructure Pipeline for the fiscal years 2019-2025, with the roads sector accounting for 18% (approximately USD 252 billion) of capital expenditure. Additionally, the European Commission selected 135 transport infrastructure projects for EU grants totaling Euro 5.4 billion (USD 5.29 billion) in June 2022. These investments support projects across the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), fostering growth in road weather information systems and transportation infrastructure.

Opportunities and Challenges

Advancements in RWIS technology, coupled with growing expenditures on railway transport in developing regions, offer lucrative growth prospects. However, challenges related to the deployment of RWIS systems, particularly in snowy and icy conditions, restrain market growth.

Global Regional Dynamics

North America leads in terms of market share due to the widespread deployment of RWIS systems and the presence of key market players. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising road infrastructure investments and the increasing penetration of major market players contribute to the region’s growth.

Key Market Players

Major contributors to the market include:

Campbell Scientific Inc.

High Sierra Electronics Inc.

Boschung America LLC

Renaissance Technologies Inc.

Quixote Transportation Technologies Inc.

Fathym Inc.

OneRain Incorporated

Airmar Technology Corp

Liquid Robotics Inc.

Morcom International

Recent Developments

In June 2021, High Sierra Electronics, Inc. launched the StormLink RWIS Lite range of road weather solutions, providing real-time weather information to drivers.

Market Scope and Segmentation

Historical Data : 2019-2020-2021

: 2019-2020-2021 Base Year for Estimation : 2021

: 2021 Forecast Period : 2022-2029

: 2022-2029 Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Component, Application, Region

Segmentation Overview

Component Hardware

Software

Services Application Route-Based Forecasting

Low-Visibility Warning Systems

Emergency Management

Climate Change Tracking

Others Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

