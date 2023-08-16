Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market [HOW TO GAIN] Insights Charting the Future 2023-2031

Valuation and Vision: From USD 17.42 Billion to USD 104.89 Billion by 2030

Navigating the Growth Odyssey: Market Trajectory

The global autonomous last mile delivery market displayed its mettle with a substantial value of USD 17.42 billion in 2021, poised to reach an astonishing USD 104.89 billion by 2030. This ascent is underpinned by a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.4% over the forecast period. Additionally, the market recorded a volume of 9 million units in 2021, a testament to its dynamic potential.

Beyond Automation: Last Mile Delivery Redefined

Pioneering the End Game: Autonomous Last Mile Delivery

Autonomous last mile delivery marks the culminating phase of courier services, reaching parcels to end-users at their doorstep with zero human intervention. This epochal shift is facilitated through the utilization of autonomous vehicles, drones, robots, and other innovative avenues. The surging presence of robots, aerial delivery drones, and self-driving vehicles stands as pivotal growth enablers for this industry.

Growth Propellers: Strategic Winds

Industry Pioneers’ Strategic Play: Boosting Market Momentum

The industry’s forward march is accentuated by strategic overtures from prominent players. A striking example surfaces in United Parcel Service’s April 2021 agreement to acquire 10 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft from Beta Technologies. This collaboration is aimed at testing eVTOLs for the Express Air delivery network, particularly in smaller markets. Such strategic maneuvers significantly bolster market expansion. However, inadequate infrastructure to support comprehensive operations poses a counteractive challenge to the industry’s growth.

Forces that Mold: Catalysts for Expansion

Innovations in Delivery Vehicles: A Technological Paradigm

The realm of delivery vehicles is witnessing technological strides that impact diverse sectors—healthcare, retail, hospitality, logistics, among others. To sustain and expand their business models and service spectrum, companies are forging partnerships. A pertinent instance is Zipline’s service level agreement with Nigeria’s Kaduna State Government in September 2021. This collaboration leverages drones for the healthcare supply chain, ensuring the delivery of medical essentials, including COVID-19 vaccines. These developments fuel the market’s growth trajectory.

Soaring Demand for Aerial Delivery Drones

The preference for aerial delivery drones is steadfastly on the rise, anticipated to grow consistently throughout the forecast period. This surge is driven by the ecological advantage they offer over conventional ground delivery methods, curbing pollution. Furthermore, long-range aerial delivery drones can travel up to 20 kilometers on a single charge, underscoring their potential to reshape the market landscape.

Unveiling Segments: Illuminating the Market Fabric

Components that Shape Autonomy

The global autonomous last mile delivery market is divided along several dimensions: component, robot type, vehicle type, payload, application, industry, and location/destination. Components encompass hardware (including GPS, cameras, sensors, etc.), software (embracing robotic operating systems and cybersecurity solutions), and services (integration, maintenance & support, consulting, and training). Notably, the hardware segment claimed over 40% of the market share in 2021. Within this hardware realm, the cameras sub-segment is projected to cross the USD 5 billion revenue threshold by 2028. Meanwhile, the software segment anticipates the highest growth rate of 23.2% during the forecast period.

Robots at Play: Embracing Diverse Avatars

Robot types span UAV/drones (with fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and hybrid variants) and UGVs (including 2-wheel, 3-wheel, and 4-wheel models). The UAV/drones segment holds a promising outlook, poised to seize an opportunity worth over USD 55 billion between 2022 and 2030. In contrast, UGVs are forecasted to surpass the USD 10 billion revenue milestone by 2024.

Vehicles Charting the Path: A Blend of Autonomy

Vehicle types include aerial delivery drones, self-driving vehicles (comprising trucks, vans, and others), and ground delivery bots. Aerial delivery drones spearheaded the growth momentum, boasting a remarkable growth rate of approximately 23.1%. In the realm of self-driving vehicles, vans held the lion’s share in 2021 due to their widespread usage.

Bearing the Load: Payload Dynamics

Payload considerations range from < 0.5 kgs to 100 kgs. Notably, the 2-10 kgs segment emerged as the growth leader, registering an impressive growth rate of about 23.3% in 2021. The significance of this range is underscored by the increased delivery of products falling within this weight bracket.

Applications that Define Purpose

Applications carve distinct niches in food delivery, cargo delivery, medical delivery, postal delivery, and emergency response. Among these, food delivery is poised to yield an opportunity exceeding USD 60 billion from 2022 to 2030. Meanwhile, the cargo delivery segment holds the highest projected growth rate of 22.9% during the forecast period.

Industries Woven into the Fabric

Industries orchestrating the market landscape encompass retail, e-commerce, hospitality, healthcare, logistics, postal services, and more. The ascension of e-commerce initiatives projects the e-commerce segment to surpass USD 20 billion in revenue by 2029. In parallel, the retail segment captured the largest market share, surpassing 35% in 2021.

Navigating Geographies: Location and Destination

With the surge in last mile delivery services’ popularity across underdeveloped and developing regions, rural delivery is set to take the lead with a projected CAGR of 22.9% over the forecast period. This shift underscores the industry’s inclination toward less urbanized areas.

Regional Landscapes: Mapping Market Terrain

The global autonomous last mile delivery market extends across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominated the market share, constituting over 55% in 2021, driven by intensive strategic activities by key players. Furthermore, Europe’s trajectory is poised for substantial growth, buoyed by growing awareness. Similarly, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa region are also poised for considerable expansion.

Competitive Dynamics: The Players’ Panorama

Prominent players in the global autonomous last mile delivery market, including Alibaba, Amazon.com, Airbus, and more, weave a diverse tapestry. These industry giants embark on strategic journeys encompassing product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to secure a competitive edge. For instance, Altitude Angel introduced its Guardian UTM Enterprise platform in October 2021, collaborating with consortiums to trial Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations in India.

Insights Envisioned: A Peek into the Report

The global autonomous last mile delivery market report delves deep into multifaceted dynamics, from market penetration and development to diversification and competitive landscape assessment. With a focus on product development, innovation, pricing analysis, and manufacturing cost breakdown, the report provides comprehensive insights that pave the path for strategic market entry.

Unraveling Queries: Report’s Revelations

This report casts light on pivotal questions:

What dimensions shape the global autonomous last mile delivery market’s size and forecast?

How has the COVID-19 impact shaped the market’s

