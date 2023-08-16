Alexa
Extremely heavy rain warnings issued for northern Taiwan

Heavy rain warnings also issued for west coast

  150
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/16 13:48
Pedestrians in Taiwan shelter from the rain on Wednesday morning. (CNA photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued extremely heavy rain warnings for Keelung, New Taipei, and Taoyuan on Wednesday morning (Aug. 16), as well as heavy rain warnings for the remainder of Taiwan’s west coast and Yilan County.

The rain warnings are in place from late Wednesday morning to late evening. The CWB said that a low pressure system moving across the country will bring localized heavy or torrential rainfall in Taoyuan and New Taipei City, and localized heavy rain in Taiwan’s west and northeast, per Yahoo.

Meanwhile, heavy rain advisories are in place for:

  • Taipei City
  • Hsinchu City and County
  • Miaoli County
  • Taichung City
  • Changhua County
  • Nantou County
  • Yunlin County
  • Chiayi City and County
  • Tainan City
  • Kaohsiung City
  • Pingtung County
  • Hengchun Peninsula
  • Yilan County

An underpass in Taoyuan is closed due to flooding on Wednesday. (CNA photo)

Meteorologist Chi-Ming Peng (彭啟明) warned residents in the north to be aware of lightning strikes, and said if people hear thunder, they should head indoors to be safe.

Some culverts and underpasses in Taoyuan have already flooded, per CNA, and parts of Suhong 10th Road along New Taipei’s Erchong floodway have been closed.


Meteorologist Chi-Ming Peng's Facebook post.
