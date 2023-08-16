Extremely heavy rain warnings issued for northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued extremely heavy rain warnings for Keelung, New Taipei, and Taoyuan on Wednesday morning (Aug. 16), as well as heavy rain warnings for the remainder of Taiwan’s west coast and Yilan County.

The rain warnings are in place from late Wednesday morning to late evening. The CWB said that a low pressure system moving across the country will bring localized heavy or torrential rainfall in Taoyuan and New Taipei City, and localized heavy rain in Taiwan’s west and northeast, per Yahoo.

Meanwhile, heavy rain advisories are in place for:

Taipei City

Hsinchu City and County

Miaoli County

Taichung City

Changhua County

Nantou County

Yunlin County

Chiayi City and County

Tainan City

Kaohsiung City

Pingtung County

Hengchun Peninsula

Yilan County



An underpass in Taoyuan is closed due to flooding on Wednesday. (CNA photo)

Meteorologist Chi-Ming Peng (彭啟明) warned residents in the north to be aware of lightning strikes, and said if people hear thunder, they should head indoors to be safe.

Some culverts and underpasses in Taoyuan have already flooded, per CNA, and parts of Suhong 10th Road along New Taipei’s Erchong floodway have been closed.



Meteorologist Chi-Ming Peng's Facebook post.