Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices Market 2023 The Future of Banking

Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices Market Overview

MICR devices read magnetically printed characters on checks and financial documents for automated processing. MICR uses specialized ink, fonts, and recognition technologies. Device types are bank sorters, desktop scanners, encoders. Accuracy of character separation and reading are vital.

Key Takeaways:

Strictly control MICR consumable supplies like fonts and ink that directly affect document printing quality and readability in check production processes.

Implement automated QA inspection and testing of MICR prints at multiple process stages to identify and resolve printing defects early.

Equip operators with monitoring tools like read verification scanners to easily validate MICR quality prior to document release and identify encoder issues.

Closely integrate character recognition systems with peripheral transport mechanisms to ensure proper document feeding, alignment, and imaging.

Utilize error detection and correction capabilities when designing MICR readers to handle occasional misreads while maintaining throughput.

Global Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the market profiled in the report are:

Canon Inc.

ACOM Solutions Inc.

Epson America Inc.

Hewlett Packard Company

Xerox Corporation Ltd.

Murni Solusindo Nusantara

MagTek, Inc.

Panini SpA

Rosetta Technologies Inc.

Vertical Infonet Pvt. Ltd.

Global Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices Market: Segmentation

Global Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices Market Segmentation:

Global magnetic ink character recognition (MICR) devices market segmentation, by technology type:

MICR Printing

Recognition Technology

Global magnetic ink character recognition (MICR) devices market segmentation, by end-user:

Banks and Financial Institutes

Government Agencies

Business Organizations

Others

