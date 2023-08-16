Fog Computing Market 2023 The Future of Cloud Computing

The Global Fog Computing Market Report is an extensive research study, which provides current as well as upcoming financial details of the industry, that would help you grow your business more effectively. The report presents crucial market data such as key market trends, Fog Computing business growth factors, drivers, business threats, competitive landscape, market dynamics, and opportunities for established players/newcomers in the market. This market investigation of an industry is a vital thing for different partners like speculators, CEOs, brokers, providers, and others related.

Fog Computing Market Overview

Fog computing extends cloud computing by processing data closer to network edge devices. It supports latency-sensitive IoT applications, like connected cars and AR. Fog nodes handle local data and communicate with clouds for broader analytics. Benefits are efficiency, responsiveness and reduced bandwidth needs.

Key Takeaways:

Analyze IoT deployment requirements to determine optimal computing balance between fog nodes and cloud platforms based on connectivity, security, analytics needs.

Utilize fog computing as a complement to cloud infrastructure, distributing processing based on latency, bandwidth limitations and data sensitivity considerations.

Ensure reliable physical and cyber security for distributed fog nodes located in a variety of physical environments, some unsupervised.

Develop fog node orchestration and pooled resource management to flexibly allocate capacity across the fog layer to changing IoT workloads.

Standardize fog programming models to simplify application development, interoperability and intelligent coordination across nodes.

Global Fog Computing Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the market profiled in the report are:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

ARM Holdings plc

Dell Inc.

Intel Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

GE Digital LLC

Nebbiolo Technologies, Inc.

Schneider Electric Software Business

PrismTech Corporation

Global Fog Computing Market: Segmentation

Global Fog Computing Market Segmentation:

Global fog computing market segmentation by solution:

Hardware

Software

Global fog computing market segmentation by application:

Building & home automation

Smart energy

Smart Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Connected health

Security & emergencies

Others (Smart Environment and Smart Retail)

