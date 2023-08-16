Ukraine updates: Russian drones threaten key Danube ports

Ukraine's military said key ports on the Danube River came under threat in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Russian-operated drones flew towards the Izmail port on the Danube River near the border with Romania, the air force said.

Groups on social media reported hearing air defense systems firing at the port in Izmail and at another in Reni.

Residents were told to take cover and an air raid alert was issued, but was later lifted.

The move comes after a Russian attack in early August hit the Izmail port, prompting a spike in global food prices.

Ukraine's army moves reserves to Kupyansk

Ukraine's army has moved reserve forces to the Kupyansk city in the Kharkiv region, in the face of advancing Russian troops in the eastern Ukrainian region.

"Positions have been reinforced, certain methodological recommendations have been given and reserves have been moved," the spokesman for Ukraine's eastern forces, Serhiy Cherevatyi, told television news channel My-Ukraina on Tuesday.

According to military observers, the Russian army has moved up to about 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) from the town.

Kupyansk was liberated from Russian occupation last year as part of Ukraine's counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region.

Local authorities have ordered civilians to evacuate the city.

Russian drones threaten Izmail river port: Ukraine's air force

A large group of Russian drones entered the mouth of the Danube River and headed towards the Izmail river port near the border with NATO-member Romania, Ukraine's Air Force said on Wednesday.

In several posts on Telegram, the Ukrainian air force said Iranian-made drones that are operated Russian forces had entered the mouth of the Danube River.

Groups on social media reported hearing air defense systems firing in the region near two Danube ports: Izmail and Reni.

Oleh Kiper, governor of the southwestern region of Odesa where the ports are located, directed residents in Izmail to take shelter around 1:30 a.m. local time (2230 UTC).

An hour after the initial message, Kiper cancelled the air raid alert.

Ukraine's Danube ports previously accounted for a quarter of its grain exports before Russia pulled out of a deal brokered by the UN and Turkey.

Moscow went on to warn that it would treat any ships in parts of the Black Sea as hostile and blow them up. Since the broken deal, Russia has bombed several Ukrainian grain reserves.

A Russian attack of the Izmail port earlier this month led to higher global food prices.

Ukraine exports grains to several developing nations including those in Africa, which will likely suffer food shortages without a solution.

mk/rs (Reuters, dpa, AP, AFP)