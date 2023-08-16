Taiwan VP Lai attends Paraguay presidential inauguration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) attended Paraguayan President-elect Santiago Peña's inaugural ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 15) local time.

Currently, Paraguay is Taiwan's lone diplomatic ally in South America.

During Peña’s 30-minute inaugural speech, he mentioned Taiwan twice, the first time introducing Lai to the audience, and the second time noting that Taiwan and Paraguay are not just diplomatic allies but enjoy "brotherly love."



President Peña makes repeated references to Taiwan in the inaugural speech. (CNA photo)

"We will build alliances and cooperation with a geopolitical perspective, seeking equal, balanced agreements. Paraguay’s relationship with Taiwan is an example of our friendly and cooperative spirit with nations for which we have deep affection and with whom we feel we are not only allies, but also brothers," said Peña, per PTS.

Vice President Lai made the most of his attendance at the inaugural ceremony, interacting with important envoys from South America such as Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as well as international guests like Spanish King Felipe VI and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Halaan.



VP Lai Ching-te meets U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Halaan. (CNA photo)

Lai will leave Paraguay on Wednesday (Aug. 16) and will make a transit stop in San Francisco (his second layover in the U.S. on this trip) before ultimately returning to Taiwan.