Miguel Cabrera hits 509th homer, tying Gary Sheffield for 26th all-time

By BRIAN HALL , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/08/16 09:06
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 509th career homer on Tuesday night, tying Gary Sheffield for 26th all-time.

The Detroit Tigers designated hitter, who has said this will be his last season, opened the scoring in the second inning at Minnesota with a 438-foot, two-run shot to left field off Twins right-hander Bailey Ober.

It was Cabrera's second homer of the season. Next on the career list is Mel Ott with 511.

His 1,867 RBIs are the 12th most all-time, one behind Ott.

Cabrera has 3,146 hits in his 21-year career, currently 20th.

Cabrera was showered with gifts before his final series at Target Field. The Twins honored him with a donation to his foundation, a custom fishing rod, No. 24-branded fishing hat, a tackle box and a commemorative hockey stick.

