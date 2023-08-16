Chiefs placing TE Fortson on IR as 3 backup wide receivers go down with injuries

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs decided to place tight end Jody Fortson on season-ending injured reserve on Tuesday, then proceeded to lose to injuries three wide receivers who were competing for a job when they returned to practice following their preseason opener.

The Chiefs have had high hopes that Fortson, a former college wide receiver, could develop into a pass-catching tight end to pair with Travis Kelce. But the perennial training camp star has been slowed by injuries when the regular season rolls around, missing most of the 2021 season with a torn Achilles tendon and time last year with elbow and quad injuries.

He has appeared in 19 games with 14 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns over the past two years.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs lost wide receivers Nikko Remigio to a dislocated shoulder, Justyn Ross to knee and hamstring troubles and Ihmir Smith-Marsette to a groin injury as they began their final week of camp at Missouri Western State University.

Remigio, an undersized undrafted free agent out of Fresno State, had been perhaps the biggest surprise of camp, and his solid performance in Sunday's preseason loss in New Orleans might have given him a boost toward sticking around — if not on the 53-man roster, then at least on the practice squad, where he could continue to develop.

“He's been killing it,” said fellow wide receiver Rashee Rice, the Chiefs' second-round draft pick out of SMU. “He’s going to show everybody why he should have been drafted.”

Remigio was hurt when he landed on his shoulder while making a spectacular catch down the sideline. He spent several minutes on the field, then more time in the trainers' tent, before he got into a cart and was driven to the locker rooms.

It wasn't clear when Ross and Smith-Marsette were hurt, though neither of their injuries appeared to be serious.

If Remigio has been the surprise of camp, Ross has been the feel-good story. He missed an entire season at Clemson to have a procedure on a potentially career-ending spinal condition, missed time later in his college career to a foot injury, then missed all of last season after undergoing a follow-up surgery to address the foot problem.

So when Ross caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Shane Buechele against the Saints, it meant far more to him than just another late-game TD catch in an otherwise meaningless first preseason game.

“That's the good part of the story,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said with a smirk, “and he came out healthy. That's a positive thing.”

The Chiefs had been relatively healthy throughout training camp. Their biggest losses have been wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who had knee surgery in late July but could be back early in the season, and L’Jarius Sneed, who has been managing swelling in his knee but who Reid has said could be ready for the opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

NOTES: When asked whether there was any update on DT Chris Jones, whose holdout over a new contract has stretched past the first preseason game, Reid replied: “No.” ... CB Nic Jones was seeing a specialist Tuesday to treat a fractured hand. FS Mike Edwards also missed practice with some swelling in his ankle. ... The Chiefs waived CB Anthony Witherstone. They signed LB Olakunle Fatukasi and CB Duron Lowe to fill his and Fortson's roster spots. ... WR Richie James did more work with the first-team offense Tuesday. The special teams ace had two catches for 44 yards and a touchdown against the Saints.

