Lea targets bowl game for Vanderbilt knowing the Dores' have only a thin margin for error

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Clark Lea makes his goals for Vanderbilt very clear. He wants his Commodores playing in the postseason no matter how tough that is in the mighty Southeastern Conference.

“The margins remain razor thin for our program, and the difference between achieving our goal and being left in the wake of disappointment likely comes down to a handful of snaps this season,” Lea said.

Vanderbilt last played in a bowl game in 2018. Lea took a big step in the right direction last season with his Commodores matching the number of wins since that Texas Bowl loss in just his second season, going 5-7. They notched their first SEC road win at Kentucky, then followed up with a very rare win over Florida.

Only a home rout at the hands of in-state rival Tennessee kept Vanderbilt from being eligible for a bowl.

Lea feels his Commodores making up ground going into their third season with him. He also knows that means nothing when the season opens.

“We better show up with a chip on our shoulder and hungry for something too because we cannot ever sit back and take anything for granted here,” Lea said.

QB CHANGE

The offense will be all up to sophomore quarterback AJ Swann to run after Mike Wright transferred to Mississippi State this offseason.

It was Wright who led Vanderbilt to a 24-21 win over Kentucky last November that snapped a 26-game SEC losing skid. Wright also threw three touchdown passes, snapping Vandy's eight-game skid to Florida a week later.

Swann played one less game than Wright and threw for 1,274 yards with 10 TDs and only two interceptions. But Wright was a dual-threat and ranked second in rushing with 517 yards and five more TDs.

ALSO GONE

Wright isn't the only key contributor to leave Vanderbilt after last season. Running back Ray Davis, who ran for a team-high 1,042 yards and five touchdowns, transferred to Kentucky.

RETURNING

Swann is among nine starters back on offense, a group including the top two receivers. Senior Will Sheppard led Vanderbilt with 60 receptions for 776 yards and nine TDs. Jayden McGowan ranked second last season with 44 catches and 453 yards. He is back for his sophomore season.

Seven starters are back on defense that has room for improvement. Vanderbilt gave up 461.3 yards per game and ranked 123rd out of 131 teams last season. It's why Lea is moving sophomore Daveon Walker from receiver to the secondary to take advantage of his size at 6-foot-2.

CONSTRUCTION ZONE

The Commodores will be playing this season with each end of the stadium under construction in the university’s first major renovation since 1981. Vanderbilt hopes to have the end zone closest to the current football offices housed in McGugin Center ready by the 2024 season.

Until then, patience will be required by fans, Commodores and visiting teams alike as Vanderbilt builds literally up from the dirt.

“To me, that becomes a pretty enticing proposition,” Lea said.

SCHEDULE

The Commodores open at home against Hawaii on Aug. 26. They visit Wake Forest and UNLV before SEC play opens. On the slate is a visit to Florida and a home game against No. 1 Georgia on Oct. 14. The 'Dores also host Auburn on Nov. 4 with three of their final four games on the road, including the season finale at Tennessee on Nov. 25.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll