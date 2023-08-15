Alexa
Carmona's late goal sends Spain to the Women's World Cup final with a 2-1 win over Sweden

By ANNE M. PETERSON , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2023/08/15 18:07
Player compete to head the ball during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Sweden and Spain at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tu...
Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo attempts to kick the ball clear of Spain's Teresa Abelleira, right, during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match betwe...
Spain's Mariona Caldentey has a free kick against Sweden's defense during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Sweden and Spain at Ede...
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso, right, and Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt vie for the ball during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Sweden and ...
Spain's Irene Paredes and Sweden's Stina Blackstenius, left, challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Sweden...
Spain's Alexia Putellas, right, passes the ball as she is challenged by Sweden's Filippa Angeldal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match ...

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Spain will play for its first Women's World Cup championship after Olga Carmona's goal in the 89th minute lifted La Roja to a 2-1 victory over Sweden in the Tuesday semifinal.

Spain, which overcame last year's near mutiny by its players against coach Jorge Vilda, will play the winner of tournament co-host Australia and England on Sunday in the final in Sydney.

The winner Sunday will be a first-time World Cup champion.

Sweden has now lost in four of five semifinals and will play for a fourth third-place finish.

