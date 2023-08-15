New Taipei enforces rabies vaccines for pit bulls

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office said that so far this year, 22 pit bull owners who failed to sterilize and vaccinate their dogs for rabies were fined NT$80,000 (US$2,500).

The regulation was introduced on March 1, 2022, with only registered breeders permitted to have pit bulls that are not sterilized, according to the Animal Protection Act, per Liberty Times. One pet owner appealed the fine because their pit bull had already died, leading to the fine being lowered to NT$3,000 (US$90) for failing to update pet registration information.

Another pit bull owner also appealed because their pit bull had gone missing, and a lower fine of NT$50,000 (US$1,560) was imposed instead.