Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

New Taipei enforces rabies vaccines for pit bulls

22 pit bull owners who failed to vaccinate their dogs fined NT$80,000 in 2023

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/15 17:02
New Taipei pit bull owners face fines for failing to follow regulations. (New Taipei Animal Protection Office photo)

New Taipei pit bull owners face fines for failing to follow regulations. (New Taipei Animal Protection Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office said that so far this year, 22 pit bull owners who failed to sterilize and vaccinate their dogs for rabies were fined NT$80,000 (US$2,500).

The regulation was introduced on March 1, 2022, with only registered breeders permitted to have pit bulls that are not sterilized, according to the Animal Protection Act, per Liberty Times. One pet owner appealed the fine because their pit bull had already died, leading to the fine being lowered to NT$3,000 (US$90) for failing to update pet registration information.

Another pit bull owner also appealed because their pit bull had gone missing, and a lower fine of NT$50,000 (US$1,560) was imposed instead.
pit bull
pit bull attack
pit bulls
Animal Protection Act
New Taipei Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office

RELATED ARTICLES

Escaped caiman caught in New Taipei, pet owner fined
Escaped caiman caught in New Taipei, pet owner fined
2023/08/07 16:52
Owner of pitbull that attacked and killed neighbor jailed for five months
Owner of pitbull that attacked and killed neighbor jailed for five months
2023/04/13 19:27
Owners of unregistered pit bulls in Taiwan face fines
Owners of unregistered pit bulls in Taiwan face fines
2023/03/01 11:37
Taiwan county teaches how to catch iguanas
Taiwan county teaches how to catch iguanas
2023/02/24 19:40
Woman faces heavy fines for violations related to dog's death in Taiwan’s Hsinchu
Woman faces heavy fines for violations related to dog's death in Taiwan’s Hsinchu
2022/12/27 21:15