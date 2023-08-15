Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taipei's Michelin-star private kitchen serves modern Cantonese cuisine

Ya Ge's head chef Cheng Kwok-hung offers tailored menu featuring abalone, caviar

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/08/15 16:53
Cheng Kwok-hung is the new head chef at Michelin-starred restaurant Ya Ge. (Taiwan News photo, Mandarin Oriental Taipei photo)

Cheng Kwok-hung is the new head chef at Michelin-starred restaurant Ya Ge. (Taiwan News photo, Mandarin Oriental Taipei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new head chef from Hong Kong opened a private kitchen featuring modern Cantonese cuisine at Michelin-star restaurant Ya Ge in Taipei.

Chef Cheng Kwok-hung boasts more than 25 years of culinary experience, specializing in contemporary Cantonese cuisine. Formerly employed at the Michelin-star establishment Lei Garden, she joined Ya Ge as a sous chef in 2022 and was promoted to chef de cuisine in June 2023.

He introduced a novel Cantonese cuisine menu at Ya Ge, featuring upscale ingredients such as abalone, caviar, and fish maw. Additionally, Cheng offers a private kitchen menu requiring a 24-hour advance reservation, with a minimum spending requirement of NT$5500 (US$173).

Situated on the third floor of the Mandarin Oriental Taipei, Ya Ge has garnered one Michelin star for five consecutive years since 2018. Interior designer Tony Chi (季裕棠) took care of the stylish setting.

Cheng relocated from Hong Kong to Canada, where he worked at his family's Chinese restaurant at age 17, igniting his passion for cooking. In 2020, he assumed leadership at the Spring Moon restaurant at The Peninsula Hong Kong, a five-star hotel, elevating his expertise in Cantonese fine dining.

In an interview with Taiwan News, the 44-year-old chef said that a skilled chef can craft any type of cuisine using a wide array of ingredients. Among the five-star hotel's fresh offerings, the top three dishes are South African abalone aspic and caviar, deep-fried Japanese Kagoshima A5 Wagyu prepared Kung Pao style, and pan-seared flower Grouper accompanied by Marmoreal mushroom.

The Kagoshima Wagyu Beef, diced and cooked to medium-rare perfection, is drizzled with a Kung Pao sauce made of black vinegar, rock sugar, chili oil, Sichuan peppercorns, and osmanthus syrup. Beneath the pinkish-hued beef ball, a layer of pan-fried rice cakes offers a delightful contrast of crispiness and chewiness.

Notably, Cantonese cuisine is renowned for its soups. Cheng's South African abalone and Chinese yam double-boiled soup, simmered with Jinhua ham and pork along with fish maw and longans, infusing the soup with richness and sweetness, is a must-try.
Ya Ge
Cantonese cuisine
abalone
caviar
fish maw
high-end
lifestyle
five-star hotel
Madarin Oriental Taipei
Hong Kong
Asian food
foodie

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei's secret east passage, hidden garden open for VIPs
Taipei's secret east passage, hidden garden open for VIPs
2023/08/08 12:33
Taipei's SipSip Bar & Restaurant offers Asian fusion food journey
Taipei's SipSip Bar & Restaurant offers Asian fusion food journey
2023/07/28 17:34
Taiwan director Ang Lee says Coco Lee 'will be missed'
Taiwan director Ang Lee says Coco Lee 'will be missed'
2023/07/06 13:25
Coco Lee's final message to fans posted on day of suicide attempt
Coco Lee's final message to fans posted on day of suicide attempt
2023/07/06 10:40
Hong Kong-American pop diva Coco Lee dies from suicide at 48
Hong Kong-American pop diva Coco Lee dies from suicide at 48
2023/07/05 23:23