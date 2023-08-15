Alexa
Taiwan’s Foxconn reports NT$33 billion profit for Q2

Foxconn says total Q2 revenue was NT$1.3 trillion, down 14% year-over-year

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/15 16:15
Foxconn building. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn on Monday (Aug. 14) announced its financial results for the second quarter, reporting NT$33 billion (US$1.03 billion) in profit.

Foxconn said the NT$33 billion in Q2 profit represented a 1% decline from a year earlier. Total revenue for the quarter came in at NT$1.3 trillion, down 14% year-over-year, while gross profit was NT$83.6 billion, a drop of 14% from a year earlier.

Gross profit margin, which is net sales minus cost of goods sold, for the period between April and June was 6.41%, representing a 0.01% increase from a year prior. Net profit margin, the profit which remains after subtracting both the cost of goods sold and operating expenses, rose 2.53% in Q2, representing a 0.32% increase year-over-year.

Meanwhile, the operating profit margin in the second quarter declined to 2.37% from 2.94% compared to a year earlier.

Foxconn said that while the second quarter is generally an off-peak season, overall revenue and gross profit margin were better than expected. However, the company said its full-year outlook is now expected to decline slightly rather than stay steady due to global monetary tightening, geopolitical tensions, and inflation.
