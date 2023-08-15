Deaf Taiwanese bowler dies on return flight

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A member of the Taiwanese deaf bowling team died on a return flight from Germany on Monday (Aug. 14).

The team was returning from the 2023 World Deaf Bowling Championships in Munich, Germany, where they won two golds, two silvers, and four bronzes. One of the bowlers experienced breathing complications aboard a return flight from Dubai to Taipei on Monday, per CNA.

The bowler passed out while in the bathroom and was discovered by a flight attendant. First aid was given, and fortunately, a doctor from Cathay General Hospital was on board the flight, taking over emergency care, but after 40 minutes of treatment, the bowler still had no vital signs.

"It is really sad that such a thing happened. Both me and Chinese Taipei Deaf Sports Federation Secretary-General Chao Yu-ping (趙玉平) met the team at the airport today and will deal with the matter immediately, including follow-up matters," said Sports Administration Deputy Director-General Fang Jui-wen (房瑞文).

Fang added, "because they are going abroad to compete as a national team, the Sports Administration will treat this matter in accordance with 'Measures for Consolation Money for Short-term Disability, Physical Disability, or Death of National Team Players and Team Staff Due to Training or Event Participation.'"

According to CNA, the amount of such compensation is NT$3 million (US$90,000).

Fang said that the bowler's family members had requested the need for privacy during this time. Fang added, "the Sports Administration is saddened by this news and will do everything possible to help affected family members. I also hope that we can give family members the time and necessary space to deal with follow-up personal matters."