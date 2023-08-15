Ukraine updates: Russia fires missiles at several regions

Russia unleashed a new wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities early Tuesday morning.

Explosions were heard in the western Ukrainian region of Lviv and Lutsk, as well as in the east-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured in Dnipro and several people in Lutsk. At least three people have been killed in the Volyn region.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, August 15:

Why Ukraine wants Germany's Taurus missile

During his first visit to the country since Russia's full-scale invasion started, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday that Berlin wants to continue to support Ukraine with further aid

"Ukraine must win this war. That's why it's also part of our responsibility that Ukraine's staying power is always greater than the viciousness emanating from Putin's war," he said. And he expressed sympathy for the transfer of Taurus cruise missiles to the country, a move that is currently under debate in Germany.

DW explains why Ukraine wants Germany's Taurus cruise missiles.

Russian missile attacks hit several Ukrainian cities

Russian missile attacks hit several Ukrainian cities early Tuesday morning, including two in the west, far from the front line.

Blasts were heard in the western Ukrainian region of Lviv that borders with Poland, local officials said.

"Explosions again in Lviv," the city's mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on the Telegram messaging app. Later he added that many missiles were shot down by air defenses, but some residential buildings were also hit.

At least three people were killed in Volyn because of the air strikes. "As of now, three people have died. Several more wounded are in the hospital," said Yuriy Poguliaiko, governor of Volyn.

The regional governor, Maxim Kozitsky, wrote on Telegram that Russia-launched missiles struck some ground targets. Ukraine's air force posted that defense forces destroyed 16 out of at least 28 Russia-launched missiles overnight.

The neighboring Lutsk region was also targeted. Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk reported that an industrial plant was hit and some people were injured.

An industrial facility was also hit in the east-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Local governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram that according to preliminary information, one person was injured.

dh/rt (Reuters, AP, AFP)