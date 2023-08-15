Fake ‘Taiwan News’ X account claims China invades Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Readers are warned against believing misinformation by a fake “Taiwan News” account on X, formerly Twitter, that purported China has invaded Taiwan.

The issue was called to attention by Bonnie Glaser, managing director of the Indo-Pacific Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, who flagged fake news by the account @Taiwan News247 in a tweet on Tuesday (Aug. 15).

The scholar and expert on cross-strait affairs cautioned that a Monday post by the fake account was misinformation. The post read “CHINA ATTACKING TAIWAN” and claimed, “Chinese military planes and vessels intruded into Taiwanese waters and airspace.”

Glaser stressed that People's Liberation Army planes and vessels were detected “around” Taiwan, but not in Taiwan’s 12 nautical mile waters or airspace.

This is misinformation. No PLA planes and vessels Taiwan's 12nm waters or airspace. The PLA aircraft and navy vessels were detected "around" Taiwan. The 6 aircraft did not even cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait. China is not attacking Taiwan. https://t.co/VbY5xuNZFK — Bonnie Glaser / 葛來儀 (@BonnieGlaser) August 14, 2023

The blue checkmark of @TaiwanNews247, which joined X in 2016, could mislead readers into believing it is an authentic news agency. It has less than 1,300 followers, compared to the 105,100 followers of the real Taiwan News agency, registered as @TaiwanNewsEN on the social media platform X.

To clarify, Taiwan News on Tuesday urged readers to beware that @Taiwan News247 “is not affiliated with Taiwan News.”