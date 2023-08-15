Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Fake ‘Taiwan News’ X account claims China invades Taiwan

Readers urged against disinformation from suspicious 'Taiwan News' account

  293
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/15 12:25
Fake news by X account @TaiwanNews247. (Screenshot, Bonnie Glaser image) 

Fake news by X account @TaiwanNews247. (Screenshot, Bonnie Glaser image) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Readers are warned against believing misinformation by a fake “Taiwan News” account on X, formerly Twitter, that purported China has invaded Taiwan.

The issue was called to attention by Bonnie Glaser, managing director of the Indo-Pacific Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, who flagged fake news by the account @Taiwan News247 in a tweet on Tuesday (Aug. 15).

The scholar and expert on cross-strait affairs cautioned that a Monday post by the fake account was misinformation. The post read “CHINA ATTACKING TAIWAN” and claimed, “Chinese military planes and vessels intruded into Taiwanese waters and airspace.”

Glaser stressed that People's Liberation Army planes and vessels were detected “around” Taiwan, but not in Taiwan’s 12 nautical mile waters or airspace.

The blue checkmark of @TaiwanNews247, which joined X in 2016, could mislead readers into believing it is an authentic news agency. It has less than 1,300 followers, compared to the 105,100 followers of the real Taiwan News agency, registered as @TaiwanNewsEN on the social media platform X.

To clarify, Taiwan News on Tuesday urged readers to beware that @Taiwan News247 “is not affiliated with Taiwan News.”
Taiwan
Taiwan News
X
Twitter
fake news

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan team takes 3rd place at DEF CON 31
Taiwan team takes 3rd place at DEF CON 31
2023/08/14 20:27
Spanish artist faces hefty fine for damaging ancient temple in Taipei
Spanish artist faces hefty fine for damaging ancient temple in Taipei
2023/08/14 17:02
‘Blue eggs’ from Taiwan touted as ultra nutritious
‘Blue eggs’ from Taiwan touted as ultra nutritious
2023/08/14 15:26
Taiwan prosecutors indict Hsinchu mayor over corruption charges
Taiwan prosecutors indict Hsinchu mayor over corruption charges
2023/08/14 12:28
Taiwan’s semiconductor manufacturing and its massive water footprint
Taiwan’s semiconductor manufacturing and its massive water footprint
2023/08/14 12:15