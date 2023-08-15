New Paraguay president vows deeper ties, says Taiwan VP Lai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new president of Paraguay has pledged to deepen cooperation with Taiwan, said Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Monday (Aug. 14).

Lai is in Paraguay for the swearing-in ceremony of President Santiago Peña. The weeklong trip, from Aug.12 to 18, involved a transit stop in New York and an upcoming one in San Francisco.

In a meeting with Peña and Mario Abdo, the outgoing president, Lai expressed his gratitude to Abdo for his support for Taiwan based not on interests but on shared values for democracy and freedom, according to CNA.

Lai said Peña stressed his desire to bolster ties with Taiwan as the two discussed areas of potential cooperation. Paraguay is one of the remaining 13 countries that diplomatically recognize Taiwan.

The vice president, who is the front-runner for next year’s presidential election, also thanked Taiwanese expats in the South American country for their contributions to their homeland and assistance in advancing Taiwan’s cause.

China has denounced Lai as a separatist and “troublemaker” and held drills in a show of anger. The Eastern Theater Command, responsible for operations in possible cross-strait conflicts, on Sunday (Aug. 13) posted photos on Weibo of various warplanes, saying the forces had been operating in anti-submarine maneuvers.

Peña described President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as a “great friend.” He visited Taiwan in July, during which he met with Tsai and other officials while also taking a tour of an I-Mei food factory in Taoyuan.

* I-Mei Foods is the parent company of Taiwan News.



Paraguayan President Santiago Pena greets Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te. (Facebook, Lai Ching-te photo)