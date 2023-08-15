Taiwan tracks 18 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 18 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Monday (Aug. 14) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 15).

Of the 18 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Sukhoi Su-30 combat jet crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Two Shenyang J-16D fighter jets and two Chengdu J-10 fighter planes entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 169 military aircraft and 98 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of five out of 18 PLA aircraft. (MND image)