Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan hosts 36th Joint Conference of ROC-Australia and Australia-Taiwan Business Councils

Two-day event discusses resilient energy aspects of business and trade between Taiwan and Australia

By Paul Shelton, Taiwan News, Contributing Columnist
2023/08/15 10:01
36th Joint Conference, ROC-Australia and ATBC - Resilient Energy. (Taiwan News, Paul Shelton photo)

36th Joint Conference, ROC-Australia and ATBC - Resilient Energy. (Taiwan News, Paul Shelton photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 36th Joint Conference of the ROC-Australia Council (ROCABC) and the Australia-Taiwan Business Council (ATBC) kicked off on Monday (Aug. 14) with a welcoming dinner for dignitaries and delegates.

The conference will run Tuesday (Aug. 15) and Wednesday (Aug 16.) at the Shangri-La Far Eastern with the theme of “Taiwan-Australia – Resilient Energy.” Guests were welcomed with a tea ceremony by tea sommelier Grace Lai.

Opening remarks were made by Yang Wei-fuu (楊偉甫), chair of ROCABC and the Chinese International Economic Cooperation Association (CIECA), Taiwan.

John Toigo, chair of ATBC, then responded to Yang’s welcoming remarks, saying what a pleasure it was to be able to finally meet again, face-to-face after the difficult years of COVID. Toigo said that the success of the relationship between Taiwan and Australia is based on “trust and relationship.”

Special remarks were also made by Ambassador Lan Sha-li (藍夏禮), director general for the Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), who noted the extensive levels of business and trade that now exist between Australia and Taiwan.

Earlier this year, Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), Bureau of Foreign Trade, stated that by 2022, bilateral trade between Taiwan and Australia totaled US$31.9 billion (NT$1 trillion) and that Australia is Taiwan's seventh largest trading partner, accounting for 3.5% of Taiwan’s total trade.

Lachlan Crews, acting representative of the Australia Office in Taipei reiterated the remarks of the earlier speakers.

All delegates are looking forward to presentations on resilient energy over coming days.
ROCABC
Australia-Taiwan Business Council
ATBC
Australia-Taiwan relations
Yang Wei-fuu
John Toigo
Peter Sha-li Lan
MOFA
MOEA
Lachlan Crews
Australia Office Taipei

RELATED ARTICLES

Senior Baltic legislators to visit Taiwan
Senior Baltic legislators to visit Taiwan
2023/08/05 18:24
Micron plans Asia Pacific logistics center in Taiwan
Micron plans Asia Pacific logistics center in Taiwan
2023/07/28 15:26
MOFA refutes TikTok video claiming US goading China into war over Taiwan
MOFA refutes TikTok video claiming US goading China into war over Taiwan
2023/07/25 13:07
EU Parliament to send Committee on Foreign Affairs delegation to Taiwan
EU Parliament to send Committee on Foreign Affairs delegation to Taiwan
2023/07/19 14:41
Foreign ministry welcomes UK, Poland's reaffirmation of peace in Taiwan Strait
Foreign ministry welcomes UK, Poland's reaffirmation of peace in Taiwan Strait
2023/07/12 11:10