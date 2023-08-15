Cologne beats Osnabrück 3-1 in German Cup, Darmstadt becomes 4th Bundesliga club eliminated

OSNABRÜCK, Germany (AP) — Cologne needed extra time to beat second-tier side Osnabrück 3-1 in the first-round of the German Cup on Monday, when Darmstadt became the fourth Bundesliga club to be knocked out.

Fourth-tier club Homburg upset Darmstadt 3-0. Darmstadt, which was only promoted as second-division runner-up last season, fell behind to an early counterattack and saw a late penalty saved as Homburg defended well and made the most of its chances.

Hoffenheim overcame an early scare to win 4-1 at third-division side Lübeck, and second-division team Magdeburg prevailed 2-1 over third-tier Jahn Regensburg in a heated encounter.

Osnabrück, coached by Tobias Schweinsteiger, the older brother of former Germany international Bastian Schweinsteiger, looked like it might cause an upset in the late game despite falling behind to a brilliant dipping shot from Cologne’s Benno Schmitz before the break.

Charalambos Makridis equalized on the rebound in the 73rd after Cologne goalkeeper Marvin Schwäbe saved his penalty and Osnabrück grew stronger as the game went on.

But Cologne's Sargis Adamyan scored in the third minute of extra time and Julian Chabot sealed the win three minutes later.

Bundesliga teams Werder Bremen, Bochum and Augsburg were knocked out over the weekend.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer