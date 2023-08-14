10 international stars adding new glamor to the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich had to dig deep to land one of the Premier League's best – a Bundesliga record €100 million + ($109 million) – but they got the goal-sco... Bayern Munich had to dig deep to land one of the Premier League's best – a Bundesliga record €100 million + ($109 million) – but they got the goal-scorer they wanted. "I felt it was the right step in my career. (Bayern have) a good winning culture year-on-year," the 30-year-old told a press conference at his new club. Kane slips into the No. 9 jersey vacated by Robert Lewandowski a year ago.