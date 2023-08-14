Taiwan VP Lai’s US stopover ruffles China’s feathers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China on Sunday (Aug. 13) condemned a U.S. transit stop by Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) as he made his way to Paraguay to attend a presidential inauguration.

Lai arrived in New York on Saturday evening (Aug. 12) for a one-night stopover before continuing on to Paraguay on Sunday night (Aug. 13). Lai and his delegation are set to attend the presidential inauguration of President-elect Santiago Peña on Tuesday (Aug. 15).

Beijing has repeatedly condemned Lai’s trip, which also includes another transit in San Francisco on Wednesday (Aug. 16) as he makes his way back to Taiwan, according to Reuters. China’s foreign ministry released a statement after Lai arrived in New York saying it opposed any form of official interaction between “Taiwan independence separatists” and the U.S.

China’s foreign ministry claimed that Lai “clings stubbornly to the separatist position for Taiwan independence” and then called him a “troublemaker through and through.” It went on to say Taiwan “is the core of the core interests of China.”

Beijing said it is closely following the situation and “will take resolute and strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council hit back saying China was the real troublemaker, noting its standoff in August with the Philippines in the South China Sea and its continued military aggression against Taiwan, among other actions, Reuters said. “Our government firmly defends national sovereignty and security, guards the lines of defense of democracy and freedom, and will never back down, let alone capitulate,” it added in a statement cited by Reuters.