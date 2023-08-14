Spanish artist faces jail time for damaging ancient temple in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Spanish artist surnamed Fang (方) was arrested on Monday (Aug. 14) for vandalizing the doors of a centuries-old temple in northern Taiwan and faces imprisonment and hefty fines.

Fang, 53, was caught red-handed by the police in the wee hours on Monday. Intoxicated, he was found “scrubbing” the doors of Cixian Temple (慈諴宮) in Shilin Night Market with turpentine and other solvents, per UDN.

Fang claimed he meant to “clean the dirty doors,” not knowing the temple is a city-designated historical site. He has engaged in repairs and painting work for temples in other municipalities, according to the report.

The temple doors sustained damage, and Fang is now subject to a sentence of up to five years and a fine between NT$500,000 (US$15,660) and NT$20 million, pursuant to the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法), per CNA.

Cixian Temple, also known as Shilin Mazu Temple, is a Minnan architectural-style temple and one of the best-known ancient temples in Shilin District. It was built in 1796 and moved to its current site in 1864, having been a religious center for local communities.

The doors, featuring portraits of deities, were painted in 1960 by a renowned artist from Tainan, Chen Yu-feng (陳玉峰), who has been involved in a great number of folk art projects.



The damaged door of Cixian Temple. (CNA photo)



Cixian Temple in Taipei. (Travel Taipei photo)