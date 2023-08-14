Taiwan's unmanned vessel completes Arctic research project

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's first unmanned surface vessel to visit the North Pole successfully completed its 14-day climate research project in Svalbard.

The vessel, owned by the National Penghu University of Science and Technology (NPU), began its work on July 31. Its mission involved collecting the soil and ice in permafrost as well as underwater and seabed 3D scanning, in an effort to understand the dynamic topography and hydrology of glaciers.

The research team was comprised of nine professors, research fellows, and engineers from universities and Academia Sinica, funded by the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) and National Taiwan University's (NTU) Research Center for Future Earth (RCFE). NPU engineers built a wireless communication system and other electrical equipment for the ship, and an AI-driven mechanism was embedded by Dr. Wang Chia-yuan (王嘉源) to steer the vessel away from obstacles.

In this joint academic effort, NTU geosciences professor Kuo Chen-hao (郭陳澔) collaborated with Academia Sinica research fellow Gu Chin-shang (古進上) to leverage Starlink's satellite communications to monitor the permafrost. An NTU professor also placed a seismic sensor in the Arctic research station to analyze earthquake activity in extreme environments.

NPU associate professor Lu Cheng-hao (呂政豪) told Taiwan News that the university owns multiple autonomous research vessels, with the largest being two meters in length. Due to air cargo restrictions, the team brought a portable, unmanned surface vessel weighing 15 kg, and the mission proved that the vessel could operate in extremely cold weather.