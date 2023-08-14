Financial Analytics Market 2023 The Power of Data

The Global Financial Analytics Market Report is an extensive research study, which provides current as well as upcoming financial details of the industry, that would help you grow your business more effectively. The report presents crucial market data such as key market trends, Financial Analytics business growth factors, drivers, business threats, competitive landscape, market dynamics, and opportunities for established players/newcomers in the market. This market investigation of an industry is a vital thing for different partners like speculators, CEOs, brokers, providers, and others related.

Financial Analytics Market Overview

Financial analytics transform raw data into insights to guide planning and decisions. Analyses span budgets, forecasts, valuations, customer profitability, risk assessments, and more. Advanced analytics utilizes statistical models and machine learning for predictions. Improved analytics enhances performance.

Key Takeaways:

Clearly define key financial questions, decisions, and performance metrics to focus analytics on providing targeted, actionable information to users.

Continuously expand data sources and leverage unstructured external data like news, social media feeds, and government databases to enrich analytics.

Develop interactive dashboards aligning visualizations to different user needs for self-service access to key financial insights.

Use Monte Carlo simulations and scenario modeling to provide ranges and probabilities for forecasts.

Implement AI tools for pattern recognition and predictive modeling but validate outputs before allowing autonomous decisions.

Global Financial Analytics Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the market profiled in the report are:

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Information Builders, Inc.

Rosslyn Analytics Limited

Tableau Software, Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated

SAS Institute Inc.

Global Financial Analytics Market: Segmentation

Global Financial Analytics Market Segmentation:

Global financial analytics market segmentation by deployment type:

On-Premises

Cloud

Global financial analytics market segmentation by organization size:

Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)

Larger Enterprise

Global financial analytics market segmentation by application:

Asset and liability management

Budgetary control management

General ledger management

Payable management

Receivable management

Profitability management

Others

Global financial analytics market segmentation by end-user:

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Food & Beverages

Transportation & Logistics

Consumer goods & Retail

Healthcare

Others

