Smart Grid Security Market 2023 The Future of Energy Security

Smart Grid Security Market Overview

Smart grid cybersecurity involves protecting networks, devices, data exchange, and software from malicious attacks. Challenges stem from greater connectivity, third-party access, and pressure to minimize downtime. Security methods encompass access controls, encryption, firewalls, authentication, and audits.

Key Takeaways

Conduct regular cybersecurity audits using established frameworks like NERC CIP and NISTIR 7628 to systematically identify and address grid vulnerabilities.

Utilize network segmentation, virtualization, and quality assurance testing to isolate and protect critical control systems from breaches originating in corporate IT systems.

Authenticate hardware identities and update firmware/software regularly while screening for malware to prevent hacking of grid monitoring and control devices.

Develop detailed incident response plans and conduct exercises for swift containment and recovery following disruptive cyber events.

Foster a culture of security including mandatory training to raise employee vigilance against risks like phishing that open doors to attackers.

Global Smart Grid Security Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the market profiled in the report are:

Cisco Systems Inc.

BAE Systems PLC.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Siemens AG

Symantec Corporations

Elster Solutions

AlertEnterprises

Leidos

N-Dimension Solutions, Inc.

Global Smart Grid Security Market: Segmentation

Global Smart Grid Security Market Segmentation:

Global smart grid security market segmentation by component:

Solution

Services

Global smart grid security market segmentation by security type:

Network security

Application security

Endpoint security

Database security

Global smart grid security market segmentation by application:

Smart Meters

Smart Application

Renewable Energy Resources

Energy Efficient Resources

