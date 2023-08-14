Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Anticipated to Grow at an Impressive CAGR during 2030

Global Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Overview

The Global Hosting Infrastructure Services Market, valued at approximately USD 14.5 billion in 2021, is poised to witness robust growth with an anticipated CAGR of over 8.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Hosted services encompass software, IT infrastructure, and operational solutions accessed by businesses from external service providers, usually via the internet. This category includes a diverse array of services, such as virtual desktops, off-site data backup, web hosting, and even cloud services.

Factors Driving Market Growth

The market’s expansion is driven by several key factors. The proliferation of the e-commerce sector, attributed to urbanization and the rising adoption of smartphones, is a significant growth catalyst. Notably, the Indian e-commerce industry is projected to grow from USD 74.8 billion in 2022 to USD 111 billion by 2024, and further to USD 200 billion by 2026. Furthermore, the surge in cloud service adoption and the increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) contribute to the market’s promising outlook. The global hybrid cloud market, valued at USD 85 billion in 2021, is expected to reach USD 262 billion by 2027.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the market presents substantial opportunities, security concerns surrounding private cloud services pose a challenge throughout the forecast period.

Regional Landscape

North America holds a dominant position in the market, attributed to established hosting infrastructure service providers and the growing integration of hosting infrastructure services technology. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is poised to achieve the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This is driven by factors such as the expansion of e-commerce services and the increasing presence of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region.

Major Players

Several major players in the market contribute to its dynamics, including:

AT&T Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Google

NetApp, Inc.

Equinix Inc.

GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC

CoreSite

Rackspace Inc.

Recent Developments

In November 2022, Amazon Web Services Inc. announced the launch of a new cloud infrastructure region in India, aimed at expanding its market presence. This new region is based in Hyderabad, India.

Market Report Scope

The comprehensive market report covers the following aspects:

Historical data: 2019-2020-2021

Base year for estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report coverage: Revenue forecast, company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered: Offering, deployment model, end user, and region

Regional scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World

Customization scope: Free report customization (up to 8 analyst working hours) with options for adding or altering country, regional, and segment scope

Objective of the Study

The study aims to define market sizes for various segments and countries in recent years and forecast values for the coming years. It incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry across the countries under study. The report also delves into driving factors, challenges, opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented as follows:

By Offering

Solution

Services

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-premises

By End User

Energy and Utilities

Defense and Government

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Telecom

IT and ITeS

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World (RoW)

