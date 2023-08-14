Data Warehouse as a Service Market Poised for Significant Expansion in the Next Decade

Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market Overview

The Global Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market, valued at approximately USD 4.60 billion in 2021, is poised to experience robust growth with an anticipated CAGR of over 22.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. DWaaS operates on an outsourcing model where a cloud service provider manages the hardware and software resources required for a data warehouse, while the customer provides the data and pays for data storage services. This approach offers advantages such as reduced data management costs, scalability, and minimized staffing needs.

Factors Driving Market Growth

The adoption of DWaaS offers numerous benefits, including reduced costs, scalability, and simplified data management. Additionally, the increasing use of cloud-based solutions and services, coupled with the rising emphasis on data analytics and business intelligence solutions, accelerates market growth. The global cloud applications market, valued at USD 133.6 billion in 2021, is projected to reach USD 168.6 billion by 2025.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the market presents substantial opportunities, concerns regarding data security hinder growth throughout the forecast period.

Regional Landscape

North America holds a dominant position in the market due to the presence of leading cloud service providers and substantial investment in technologically advanced data warehouse infrastructure. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is expected to achieve the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing investments in data warehouse infrastructure development and the growing popularity of remote working.

Major Players

Several significant players contribute to the dynamics of the market, including:

Actian Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

AtScale

Google LLC

Hortonworks

Mark Logic Corporation

Micro Focus

Microsoft Corporation

Netavis Software GmbH

Oracle Corporation

Recent Developments

In December 2021, SimCorp introduced its Cloud Data Warehouse, powered by Snowflake. This enables SimCorp clients to access data based on their requirements, utilizing Snowflake’s scalable Data Cloud.

In June 2022, California-based Yellowbrick launched the latest version of its data warehouse platform. The cloud-native elastic data warehouse scales with growing corporate data needs, operating on-premises and in the cloud, with a simplified pricing structure.

Market Report Scope

The comprehensive market report covers the following aspects:

Historical data: 2019-2020-2021

Base year for estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report coverage: Revenue forecast, company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered: Organization size, end-use industry, and region

Regional scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World

Customization scope: Free report customization (up to 8 analyst working hours) with options for adding or altering country, regional, and segment scope

Objective of the Study

The study aims to define market sizes for various segments and countries in recent years and forecast values for the coming years. It incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry across the countries under study. The report also delves into driving factors, challenges, opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented as follows:

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End-Use Industry

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

E-Commerce and Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World (RoW)

