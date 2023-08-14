Virtual Events Industry Market Increasing Demand and Consumer Preferences to Drive Expansion

Global Virtual Events Industry Market Overview
The Global Virtual Events Industry Market, valued at approximately USD 306.3 billion in 2021, is set to experience robust growth with an expected CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Virtual events, which occur online and involve participants interacting in a digital environment, have become a popular alternative to physical gatherings. These events encompass various formats such as online conferences, webinars, webcasts, workshops, and more, with platforms like mobile applications and websites facilitating their execution.
Factors Driving Market Growth
The adoption of Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS)-based solutions and the increasing use of collaboration and communication tools across industries are key drivers of market growth. The global unified communications & collaboration market, valued at USD 38.8 billion in 2019, is projected to reach USD 48.3 billion by 2023. Moreover, the penetration of IoT technologies and the rise of hybrid work culture post-COVID are anticipated to contribute to the market’s growth.
Challenges and Opportunities
While the market presents significant opportunities, concerns related to data security and privacy remain challenges that need to be addressed.
Regional Landscape
North America currently holds a dominant position in the market due to the presence of leading market players, advanced networking infrastructure, and the growing adoption of hybrid and remote work culture. Conversely, the Asia Pacific region is poised to achieve the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to advancements in networking technologies, the increasing adoption of virtual events across industries, and the growing number of small and medium-sized organizations.
Major Players
The market dynamics are shaped by several major players, including:
- Pace Digital
- Revolution Cmes
- Showcase Events
- Target Exhibitions
- Tcj Management Co. Ltd
- The Collaborative Exchange
- Vietapps Co., Ltd.
- Morph Digital Solutions Private Limited
- London Filmed
- American Program Bureau, Inc.
Recent Developments
- In July 2021, Zoom Video Communications Inc. acquired cloud software provider Five9 Inc. for USD 14.7 billion, enhancing Zoom’s enterprise presence.
- In October 2022, London-based Nyoum Ltd. launched LOVE, a flagship video communication platform for Android, with a focus on the Asian market.
Market Report Scope
The comprehensive market report covers the following aspects:
- Historical data: 2019-2020-2021
- Base year for estimation: 2021
- Forecast period: 2022-2029
- Report coverage: Revenue forecast, company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
- Segments covered: Type, source, age group, platform, and region
- Regional scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World
- Customization scope: Free report customization (up to 8 analyst working hours) with options for adding or altering country, regional, and segment scope
Objective of the Study
The study aims to define market sizes for various segments and countries in recent years and forecast values for the coming years. It incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry across the countries under study. The report also delves into driving factors, challenges, opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented as follows:
By Type
- Webinar
- Virtual expo fairs and festivals
- Entertainment
- Conference
- Others
By Source
- Ticket Sale
- Sponsorship
- Others
By Age Group
- Below 20 years
- 21 to 40 years
- Above 40 years
By Platform
- Web-based software
- XR Platform
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe (ROE)
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America (RoLA)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
