IP Geo-Location Services Market Forecast to Experience Exponential Growth by 2030

Global IP Geo-Location Services Market Overview

The Global IP Geo-Location Services Market, valued at approximately USD 2.4 billion in 2021, is poised for robust growth with an expected CAGR of over 12.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. IP Geo-Location Services involve the mapping of IP addresses to real-world locations of connected devices, such as smartphones, computers, and laptops. This mapping enables the identification of the device’s nation, area, city, latitude, longitude, and other details, serving various purposes such as localized web content delivery, fraud detection, and digital rights management.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2053

Factors Driving Market Growth

The proliferation of smartphones in developing regions, driven by affordable internet access and a growing young population, contributes to the expansion of the Global IP Geo-Location Services Market. For example, India had 502.2 million smartphone users in 2021, with smartphone shipments increasing by over 23% during the first quarter of FY2021. Additionally, the digital marketing sector is growing, and investments in network infrastructure further enhance the market’s prospects.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the market offers ample opportunities, the rising use of virtual private network (VPN) services poses a challenge to growth.

Regional Landscape

North America currently holds a dominant position in the market due to the presence of key players and high-speed internet infrastructure. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is projected to achieve the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by increasing smartphone penetration, particularly in countries like China and India, and the expanding footprint of market players in the APAC region.

Major Players

Several significant players shape the market dynamics, including:

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Apilayer GmbH (Ipstack)

BigDataCloud Pty. Ltd.

Digital Element Inc.

Geobytes Inc.

Hexasoft Development (IP2Location.com)

KickFire Inc.

MaxMind, Inc.

Neustar, Inc.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2053

Recent Developments

In February 2019, Whois API, Inc. launched its IP Geolocation API and IP Geolocation Database. This platform allows users to identify the location of website visitors’ IP addresses, providing insights on latitude, longitude, time zone, country, city, and ZIP code.

Market Report Scope

The comprehensive market report covers the following aspects:

Historical data: 2019-2020-2021

Base year for estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report coverage: Revenue forecast, company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered: API package, enterprise size, application, and region

Regional scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World

Customization scope: Free report customization (up to 8 analyst working hours) with options for adding or altering country, regional, and segment scope

Objective of the Study

The study aims to define market sizes for various segments and countries in recent years and forecast values for the coming years. It incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry across the countries under study. The report also delves into driving factors, challenges, opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented as follows:

By API Package

Basic API Packages

Core API Package

Extended IP Geolocation API

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2053

By Application

Localize Web Content

Fraud Detection

Target Advertisement

Digital Rights Management

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World (RoW)

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2053

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/