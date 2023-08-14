ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Cities Market Navigating the Unveiling the Trajectory of Growth 2023-2031

Valuation and Projected Expansion

In the tapestry of innovation, the ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Cities market emerged with a valor of USD 375.5 Million in 2021. As we look to the horizon, the market’s trajectory ascends towards the remarkable figure of USD 1,982.5 Million by the year 2027. The compass guiding this journey points to a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32% during the forecast period.

Pioneering Smart City Ecosystems

Unfolding the Essence of Smart Cities

Smart Cities, a transformative concept, orchestrates the harmonious blend of processes, technologies, and controls to shield networks, systems, devices, data, and programs from lurking cyber-attacks. Nestled within this tapestry, smart robots emerge as luminous agents, employing artificial intelligence and 3D perception to collaborate with humans within these intelligent urban landscapes.

Unveiling Catalysts and Restraints

Forging Ahead: Drivers and Impediments

The market’s stride is propelled by a symphony of factors. The increased utilization of drones and sensors, robust government participation in smart city initiatives, and surging demand for robots across the Asia Pacific region collectively propel market expansion. Simultaneously, the transition to Industry 4.0 augments robot demand, complemented by evolving socio-demographic trends fostering smart robot applications. However, the journey isn’t without hurdles, as infrastructural prerequisites curtail the integration of technologies like robots. The specter of cyber threats and the risk of robot malfunctioning cast a shadow on the path of growth.

Shaping the Narrative: Growth Influencers

Government Initiatives and Public-Private Partnerships

Against the backdrop of escalating data breaches, the clamor for Smart Robot in Smart Cities solutions reverberates. A concrete illustration lies in Mishima City, which inked a pact with Oracle Japan in July 2021, igniting a medley of smart city initiatives. These initiatives wield digital technology as a beacon to address key societal challenges, conferring benefits upon local businesses and citizens. Emblematic of this trend, Japan launched the Mishima Smart City Promotion Council in 2020, harnessing the power of data held by private organizations and local governments to craft solutions for regional issues.

Segmenting the Landscape: An Exploration

Unveiling the Dimensions

The ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Cities market is a multi-dimensional canvas, manifesting its intricate anatomy through a myriad of segments.

Diversity in Robot Types

Robot Type Exploration

Drones

AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles)

Service Robots

Other Robotics/Autonomous Systems

Within this orchestration, the service robots stand as the crescendo of growth, poised to witness a resounding 37.1% CAGR over the forecast period. The drones segment takes flight towards a market size exceeding USD 500 million by 2025, riding the wings of technological advancements.

Deconstructing Components

Component Chronicles

Hardware Actuators & Controllers Camera Sensors Infrared Detectors Speakers & Microphones Power Systems Others

Cloud (IoT) Platform & Robotic Operating System Public Cloud Private Cloud

Services

The hardware realm commands a prominent stage, envisaging a market share of over 70% in 2021, propelled by the mounting demand for cameras and sensors, among other pivotal devices. The cloud (IoT) platform and robotic operating system arena unfurls opportunities amounting to around USD 300 million between 2021 and 2027, an echo of the escalating embrace of cloud-based technologies. The services segment, an integral part of the symphony, aspires to achieve a market value surpassing USD 200 million by 2027.

Mobility Explored

Mobility Mosaic

Fixed/Stationary

Mobile

In this choreography, the mobile segment takes the lead, poised to grow at a swift pace with a projected CAGR of approximately 33.7% during the forecast period. Market players channel investments into mobile smart robots, igniting a dance of innovation and expansion.

Applications in the Limelight

Applications Symposium

Administration (Smart Governance)

Buildings

Commercial (Enterprise)

Construction

Education

Energy

Environment

Health

Homes & Living

Logistics

Manufacturing

Mobility (Transportation)

Retail

Safety & Security

Tourism & Leisure

Utilities (Public Services)

Waste

Water

In this symphony, the manufacturing segment resonates with prominence, asserting a significant market share of over 15%. The mobility (transportation) segment sets a scintillating pace, projected to achieve a staggering CAGR of about 42.9%, mirroring the surging demand for mobility, flexibility, and convenience within the smart city landscape. The administration (smart governance) segment, a cornerstone of progress, envisions a market size eclipsing USD 100 million by 2026, catalyzed by diverse government initiatives.

Urban Topographies Explored

City Topography Chronicles

Developed New Existing

Emerging New Existing



Within this panorama, the developed segment takes the lead, accelerating at a pace of around 33.2% over the forecast period. The emerging segment charts its course towards a market value surpassing USD 500 million by 2026, driven by the burgeoning integration of smart robots in emerging markets.

Illuminating the Geographic Landscape

Regional Insights

The ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Cities market is mapped across the tapestry of regions, divided into Japan and ASEAN.

Japan emerges as the protagonist in this tale, commanding a market share of over 65% in 2021. This dominance finds its roots in the prominent presence of market players within the nation. ASEAN, a constellation comprising Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Rest of ASEAN, unveils Singapore as a star performer, poised for a growth rate of 38.1%. This resounding ascent is fueled by the growing governmental initiatives, infusing momentum into the landscape.

Charting the Landscape of Competition

The Arena of Competitors

Key players traverse the landscape of the ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Cities market, including stalwarts such as ABB Ltd., Adept Technology Inc., Aethon Inc., Amazon Robotics, and Apex Automation Inc., among others.

The cumulative market share of the four major players stands strong at approximately 65%. These market giants navigate the arena through a constellation of partnerships, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions, reinforcing their market presence. Notably, ABB’s acquisition of ASTI Mobile Robotics Group in October 2021 serves as a testament to the strategic currents driving industry evolution, propelling ABB’s product portfolio to new horizons.

Unveiling Insights: The Market Report

The comprehensive report on the ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Cities market is a beacon of insights:

Market Penetration: A comprehensive vista into the offerings of prominent players.

A comprehensive vista into the offerings of prominent players. Market Development: A thorough exploration of burgeoning markets and their resonance

