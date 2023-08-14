Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Market Insights, Set to Soar with High Growth Potential and Trends for the Next 10 Years

Global Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Market Overview

The Global Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Market, valued at approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2021, is poised for robust growth with a projected CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Intent-Based Networking is an innovative network administration approach that utilizes machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) alongside network orchestration to automate administrative tasks across a network. IBN aims to streamline the development, management, and enforcement of network policies while reducing the traditional configuration management workload. This advancement is propelled by the expanding adoption of AI and ML technologies and the escalating investment in process automation.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth

The growth of the Global Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Market is buoyed by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Notably, the global AI software market’s value is predicted to surge from USD 14.69 billion in 2019 to USD 70.94 billion by 2023, with a subsequent growth to USD 126 billion by 2025, as indicated by Statista. The convergence of automation across industries and the evolution of networking technologies further contribute to the market’s promising prospects. Nevertheless, the market’s trajectory is constrained by the elevated costs associated with Intent-Based Networking solutions and services.

Regional Landscape

North America currently holds a significant share of the market due to the prominence of key market players and the widespread adoption of automation across diverse industries. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to achieve the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The growth is fueled by the burgeoning industrialization, increasing automation within manufacturing, telecom, banking, and financial services sectors, along with the penetration of major market players in the region.

Prominent Market Players

Major contributors to the market dynamics include:

A10 Networks Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

Cerium Networks

Cisco Systems Inc.

Indeni Ltd

Veriflow Systems

Anuta Networks

Apstra Inc.

Pluribus Networks

Forward Networks

Recent Developments

In October 2019, Nokia Corporation introduced an intent-based solution to enable operators to efficiently build, integrate, and operate software-defined access networks.

In May 2021, Juniper Networks unveiled version 4.0 of Apstra software, an intent-based networking solution. This software streamlines the deployment and management of complex data center networks, thereby reducing time and costs.

Market Report Scope

The comprehensive market report covers various aspects, including:

Historical data: 2019-2020-2021

Base year for estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report coverage: Revenue forecast, company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered: Component, deployment model, industry vertical, and region

Regional scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World

Customization scope: Free report customization (up to 8 analyst working hours) with options for adding or altering country, regional, and segment scope

Study Objective

The study aims to define market sizes for various segments and countries in recent years and forecast values for the coming years. It incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry across the countries under study. The report also delves into driving factors, challenges, opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Software

Services

Networking Hardware

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-premises

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World (RoW)

