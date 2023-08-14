Hyperlocal Services Market Overview, Flying High with Growth Expectations and Forecasts up to 2030

Global Hyperlocal Services Market Overview
The Global Hyperlocal Services Market, valued at approximately USD 1970.08 billion in 2021, is poised for substantial growth with a projected CAGR of over 14.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Hyperlocal Services encompass a category of services delivered within a limited geographic area, where sellers offer products and services with minimal delivery times. This market includes utility and logistics services as well as the delivery of products such as groceries and food. The market’s expansion is propelled by the increasing prevalence of smartphones, the thriving e-commerce industry, and strategic initiatives from key market players.
Driving Forces Behind Market Growth
The surge in smartphone penetration and widespread availability of high-speed internet services are major contributors to the growth of the Global Hyperlocal Services Market. Notably, the global smartphone segment’s revenue is projected to grow from USD 450 billion in 2022 to USD 518.4 billion by the end of 2027, with an annual growth rate of 2.87% during 2022-2027. Moreover, the global retail e-commerce sales, estimated at USD 5.2 trillion in 2021, are expected to witness a remarkable 56% increase to reach USD 8.1 trillion by 2026. The trend towards urbanization in developing regions and the increasing digitization of businesses also foster a favorable growth environment. However, the market’s trajectory is impeded by intensifying competition and additional fees imposed by hyperlocal marketplaces.
Regional Landscape
Currently, North America holds a significant share of the market due to the pervasive adoption of high-speed internet services and the presence of major market players. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to achieve the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The growth in this region is driven by the increasing digitization across industries, rising smartphone adoption, and the emergence of hyper delivery platforms.
Prominent Market Players
Leading contributors to the market’s dynamics include:
- AskforTask Inc.
- Delivery Hero SE
- Grofers India Private Limited
- Housekeep Limited
- Instacart
- Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
- Uber Technologies
- Angi Inc.
- Urban Company
- Zomato Limited
Recent Developments
- In July 2020, Walmart-backed Flipkart introduced its hyperlocal delivery services in India, initially launching in Bangalore before expanding to other cities.
Market Report Scope
The comprehensive market report covers various aspects, including:
- Historical data: 2019-2020-2021
- Base year for estimation: 2021
- Forecast period: 2022-2029
- Report coverage: Revenue forecast, company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
- Segments covered: Nature, type, and region
- Regional scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World
- Customization scope: Free report customization (up to 8 analyst working hours) with options for adding or altering country, regional, and segment scope
Study Objective
The study aims to define market sizes for various segments and countries in recent years and forecast values for the coming years. It incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry across the countries under study. The report also delves into driving factors, challenges, opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented as follows:
By Nature
- Goods Delivery
- Utility Services
By Type
- Food Ordering
- Grocery Ordering
- Home Utility Service
- Logistic Service Providers
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe (ROE)
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America (RoLA)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
