Hyperlocal Services Market Overview, Flying High with Growth Expectations and Forecasts up to 2030

Global Hyperlocal Services Market Overview

The Global Hyperlocal Services Market, valued at approximately USD 1970.08 billion in 2021, is poised for substantial growth with a projected CAGR of over 14.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Hyperlocal Services encompass a category of services delivered within a limited geographic area, where sellers offer products and services with minimal delivery times. This market includes utility and logistics services as well as the delivery of products such as groceries and food. The market’s expansion is propelled by the increasing prevalence of smartphones, the thriving e-commerce industry, and strategic initiatives from key market players.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth

The surge in smartphone penetration and widespread availability of high-speed internet services are major contributors to the growth of the Global Hyperlocal Services Market. Notably, the global smartphone segment’s revenue is projected to grow from USD 450 billion in 2022 to USD 518.4 billion by the end of 2027, with an annual growth rate of 2.87% during 2022-2027. Moreover, the global retail e-commerce sales, estimated at USD 5.2 trillion in 2021, are expected to witness a remarkable 56% increase to reach USD 8.1 trillion by 2026. The trend towards urbanization in developing regions and the increasing digitization of businesses also foster a favorable growth environment. However, the market’s trajectory is impeded by intensifying competition and additional fees imposed by hyperlocal marketplaces.

Regional Landscape

Currently, North America holds a significant share of the market due to the pervasive adoption of high-speed internet services and the presence of major market players. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to achieve the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The growth in this region is driven by the increasing digitization across industries, rising smartphone adoption, and the emergence of hyper delivery platforms.

Prominent Market Players

Leading contributors to the market’s dynamics include:

AskforTask Inc.

Delivery Hero SE

Grofers India Private Limited

Housekeep Limited

Instacart

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.

Uber Technologies

Angi Inc.

Urban Company

Zomato Limited

Recent Developments

In July 2020, Walmart-backed Flipkart introduced its hyperlocal delivery services in India, initially launching in Bangalore before expanding to other cities.

Market Report Scope

The comprehensive market report covers various aspects, including:

Historical data: 2019-2020-2021

Base year for estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report coverage: Revenue forecast, company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered: Nature, type, and region

Regional scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World

Customization scope: Free report customization (up to 8 analyst working hours) with options for adding or altering country, regional, and segment scope

Study Objective

The study aims to define market sizes for various segments and countries in recent years and forecast values for the coming years. It incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry across the countries under study. The report also delves into driving factors, challenges, opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented as follows:

By Nature

Goods Delivery

Utility Services

By Type

Food Ordering

Grocery Ordering

Home Utility Service

Logistic Service Providers

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World (RoW)

