External Enterprise Storage Market Report, In-Depth Analysis of the Market Set to Fly High in Years to Come

Global External Enterprise Storage Market Analysis

The Global External Enterprise Storage Market, with a valuation of approximately USD $$ billion in 2021, is set to experience robust growth, projecting a healthy CAGR of over $% during the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2030. External enterprise storage solutions act as centralized repositories for corporate data, offering essential functions such as data security, management, and sharing. These scalable systems cater to workloads ranging from hundreds of terabytes to petabytes, streamlining data management for businesses. Seamless connectivity across multiple platforms is another hallmark feature of enterprise storage solutions. The market’s growth is fueled by the rising adoption of cloud-based and hybrid storage solutions, along with the escalating volume of data generated, complemented by strategic initiatives from key market players.

Cloud-based Adoption Driving Growth

The increasing acceptance of cloud-based solutions is a significant driver behind the expansion of the Global External Enterprise Storage Market. For example, the global hybrid cloud market was valued at USD 85 billion in 2021, with projected growth to USD 262 billion by 2027. Simultaneously, the exponential growth of data generation across enterprises further propels market advancement. Notably, global data creation, capture, and consumption reached an estimated 64.2 Zettabytes in 2020, projected to exceed 180 Zettabytes by 2025. The proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, coupled with heightened investments in data centers, are poised to offer lucrative growth prospects throughout the forecast period. However, concerns regarding data security and privacy pose challenges to market growth.

Regional Landscape

Presently, North America commands a significant market share due to the dominance of major market players and substantial investments in data center infrastructure. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth trajectory is fueled by increasing adoption of external storage services, penetration of leading market players, and the emergence of data centers in the region.

Prominent Market Players

Key contributors to the market’s dynamics include:

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

NetApp Inc.

Nfina Technologies Inc.

Nimbus Data Inc.

Pure Storage Inc.

Seagate Technology LLC

Recent Developments

In May 2020, Dell Technologies introduced the EMC PowerStore arrays, a high-performance enterprise storage solution with seven times faster speed and three times lower latency compared to previous generations of Dell EMC midrange storage arrays.

Market Report Scope

The comprehensive market report encompasses various facets, including:

Historical data: 2019-2020-2021

Base year for estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report coverage: Revenue forecast, company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered: Storage, organization size, end-use industries, and region

Regional scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World

Customization scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst working hours), offering options to adjust country, regional, and segment scope

Study Objective

The study aims to define market sizes for different segments and countries in recent years, forecasting values for the years ahead. It incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry across the studied countries. The report also explores driving factors, challenges, opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented as follows:

By Storage

Police Optical Storage

Solid-state Storage

Flash Memory Devices

Smart Cloud Devices

External Hard Drives

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By End-Use Industries

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecommunications & IT

Government & Public Sector

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods & Retail

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World (RoW)

