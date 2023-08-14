Multi-Cloud Networking in Fintech Market High Growth Potential and Opportunities for the Next Decade

Global Multi-Cloud Networking in Fintech Market Analysis

The Global Multi-Cloud Networking in Fintech Market, valued at approximately USD 0.36 billion in 2021, is poised to witness robust growth with an anticipated healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 18.2% during the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2029. Multi-Cloud Networking within the fintech sector refers to the practice of leveraging services from diverse vendors and providers. This approach encompasses specialized platform-as-a-service, infrastructure-as-a-service, software-as-a-service providers, and public cloud service providers such as AWS, Google Cloud Platform, or Microsoft Azure. Notably, Multi-Cloud Networking offers the fintech industry the advantage of operating seamlessly across various platforms, apps, and global clientele, fostering tailored user experiences. Additionally, it contributes to enhanced accountability and simplification of organizational processes. The market’s trajectory is propelled by the increasing adoption of cloud applications and services, the growing embrace of multi-cloud networking in fintech, and strategic initiatives by prominent market players.

Cloud Application Deployment Spurring Growth

The increasing deployment of cloud applications and services serves as a pivotal driver for the expansion of the Global Multi-Cloud Networking in Fintech Market. For instance, the global cloud applications market, valued at USD 133.6 billion in 2021, is projected to grow to USD 168.6 billion by 2025. Similarly, the global Public Cloud market is estimated at USD 397.9 billion in 2022, with an expected annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2027) of 15.97%, aiming to reach a market volume of USD 834.60 billion by 2027. The prevalence of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in developing regions, alongside increasing incidents of data breaches and theft, further bolsters the market’s lucrative growth prospects. However, challenges such as the scarcity of skilled professionals and the complexity of network redesign impede market growth throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

Regional Landscape

At present, North America commands a substantial market share, attributed to the dominance of major Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and the availability of requisite technological infrastructure. Conversely, the Asia Pacific region is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth trajectory is underpinned by the expanding fintech industry, coupled with the increased adoption of cloud services by leading vendors in the region.

Prominent Market Players

Key contributors shaping the market landscape include:

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Nutanix

Juniper Networks, Inc.

F5, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Versa Networks, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Aviatrix

Cloudflare, Inc.

Recent Developments

In September 2021, Citrix and Nutanix joined forces in a strategic collaboration. Nutanix’s support for Citrix’s hybrid and multi-cloud deployments enables the Nutanix Cloud Platform to facilitate Citrix desktop services and virtual apps in a hybrid multi-cloud capacity.

Market Report Scope

The comprehensive market report encompasses various facets, including:

Historical data: 2019-2020-2021

Base year for estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report coverage: Revenue forecast, company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered: Component, enterprise size, cloud type, and region

Regional scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World

Customization scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst working hours), offering options to adjust country, regional, and segment scope

Study Objective

The study aims to define market sizes for different segments and countries in recent years, forecasting values for the years ahead. It incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry across the studied countries. The report also explores driving factors, challenges, opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Solution

Service

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Cloud Type

Public

Private

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World (RoW)

