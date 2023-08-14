Mobility on Demand Market Comprehensive Analysis of the Market Set to Fly High in 2030 and Beyond

Global Mobility on Demand Market: Unlocking the Future of Transportation

The Global Mobility on Demand Market, valued at approximately USD 552.9 billion in 2021, is poised for robust growth, with a projected CAGR of over 11.8% from 2022 to 2029. This innovative concept brings together traditional public transportation and commercial solutions under one umbrella – Mobility on Demand (MOD). Focused on enhancing individual travel experiences and efficient service delivery, MOD bridges gaps in existing transportation systems, enabling comprehensive point-to-point journeys. The market is propelled by factors such as the increasing adoption of e-bikes in sharing fleets, the proliferation of high-speed internet services, and the rise of sustainable cab services, counteracted by limited penetration in developing regions.

High-Speed Internet Services: Paving the Way for Connected Mobility

The growth of the Global Mobility on Demand Market is bolstered by the widespread penetration of high-speed internet services. India, for instance, witnessed a surge in internet users, with projections indicating further growth. This digital expansion is mirrored globally, with the 5G technology market’s worth projected to reach USD 667.79 billion by 2030. As high-speed connectivity becomes commonplace, it underpins the development of connected mobility solutions, enhancing user experiences and service efficiency.

Sustainability and Government Regulations: Driving a Green Future

The market is also driven by the rise of sustainable cab services and stringent carbon dioxide (CO2) emission regulations imposed by governments. These factors contribute to a promising growth outlook. However, challenges exist, such as the limited reach of the market in developing regions. This disparity hinders the market’s expansion throughout the forecast period.

Regional Dynamics: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Surges Ahead

Among the key regions analyzed – Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World – North America takes the lead in revenue due to established market players and robust infrastructure. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to expanding rental transportation services, increasing smartphone penetration, and the deployment of 5G technologies across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

BMW AG

Cabify

Car2Go

Delphi Automotive PLC

Europcar Mobility Group

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Gett

Hertz Corporation

Intel Corporation

Innovations and Recent Developments: Adapting to Changing Realities

Recent market developments showcase adaptability and innovation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Moovit introduced an Emergency Mobilization On-Demand solution to safely transport essential workers. Additionally, Via launched an on-demand public transport offering, BVG Muva, in Berlin, demonstrating the market’s evolution to meet dynamic demands.

Market Report Scope: Insights and Projections

The Global Mobility on Demand Market report covers historical data from 2019 to 2021, with estimations based on 2021 as the base year. The forecast period spans from 2022 to 2029, providing insights into revenue projections, competitive landscapes, growth drivers, and trends. The report encompasses various segments, including type, vehicle type, propulsion type, booking type, commute type, and region. The regional scope covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World.

Customization and Future Prospects

The report offers the option of free customization to accommodate up to 8 analyst working hours with purchase. It aims to define market sizes and forecast values for various segments and countries, incorporating both qualitative and quantitative aspects. Driving factors, challenges, opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscapes, and product offerings of key players are detailed within the report.

Segmented Insights: Understanding the Market Landscape

By Type:

Sharing

Renting

By Vehicle Type:

Two-wheelers

Passenger Cars

Buses and Rails

Others

By Propulsion Type:

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric and Others

By Booking Type:

Online

Offline

By Commute Type:

Intracity

Intercity

Regional Breakdown:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

