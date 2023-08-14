China imposes anti-dumping duty on polycarbonate imports from Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) announced on Monday (Aug. 14) it will impose an anti-dumping duty on polycarbonate imports from Taiwan.

China will levy interim anti-dumping duties of up to 22.4% starting on Tuesday (Aug. 15), following a 10-month-long investigation, per LTN. Taiwanese manufacturers are subject to the following duties: 16.9% for Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp., 17% for Chimei Corporation, 17% for Chilin Technology Co., Ltd., and 22.4% for other Taiwanese companies, according to the MOC website.

In November 2022, China's MOC reportedly began a preliminary investigation into imports of polycarbonate from Taiwan. It said it determined its polycarbonate industry was substantially damaged due to the dumping of the product.

Taiwan is the largest source of polycarbonate imports in mainland China. In 2022, the polycarbonate imported by China from Taiwan accounted for about 23.48%, a quarter of the mainland import market.

The plastic's toughness and resistance to impact and fracture make it a common material in daily life, used in various fields such as electronics, automobiles, packaging, and medical devices. The new measure is expected to affect the price competitiveness of its Taiwanese suppliers.

The announcement notably coincides with Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) stopovers in two U.S. cities on his way to attend a presidential inauguration in Paraguay, Taiwan's Central American ally.