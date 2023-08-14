Aluminum Chloride Market Growth Opportunities, Demand, Trends, Industry Analysis And Forecasts 2032

Global Overview of Aluminum Chloride Market

Key Players Mentioned in the Aluminum Chloride Market Research Report:

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

Gulbrandsen Chemicals, Inc.

CellMark AB

Skyhawk Chemicals, Inc.

Southern Ionics Inc.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Kemira Kemi AB

Geo Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

Noah Technologies Corporation

Global aluminum chloride market segmentation:

Segmentation by form:

Granule

Powder

Segmentation by application:

Waste water treatment

Inks

Synthetic rubber

Lubricants

Wood Preservatives

Segmentation by end-use industries:

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Metal Production

Pulp & Paper

Region of the Aluminum Chloride Market:

➛ North America (the United States, and Canada, Mexico)

➛ Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia)

➛ Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, India, China, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil)

➛ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Egypt, UAE, and South Africa)

