Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market 2023 The Future of Dentistry

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Overview

Dental membranes and bone substitutes aid periodontal and implant surgery by containing grafted materials and promoting bone regeneration. Common materials are collagen, PTFE, hydroxyapatite, and tricalcium phosphate. Benefits are improved healing and aesthetics. Strict sterilization is required.

Key Takeaways:

Utilize bioresorbable membranes where suitable to avoid a second surgery for membrane removal that increases costs and infection risks.

Validate packaging integrity and shelf life through accelerated aging studies to ensure sterile products until point of use.

Train dental surgery teams thoroughly on appropriate membrane selection, preparation, placement, and fixation to maximize surgical success.

Partner with dentists to track clinical outcomes and gather feedback on product performance and opportunities for improvement.

Monitor dental research and competitor offerings closely to incorporate material and design innovations that enhance healing and surgical efficiency.

Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the market profiled in the report are:

Citagenix Inc.

Straumann AG

Geistlich

Dentsply International

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic Plc

ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc.

RTI Surgical, Inc.

Osteogenics Biomedical

LifeNet Health

Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market: Segmentation

Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market Segmentation:

Global dental membrane and bone graft substitute market segmentation, by product type:

Dental Membrane

Resorbable Membranes

Non – Resorbable Membranes

Bone Graft Substitute

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

Allograft

Xenograft

Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute

Global dental membrane and bone graft substitute market segmentation, by material:

Hydrogel

Collagen

Human Cell Source

Other Species

Hydroxyapatite

Tricalcium Phosphate

Polytetrafluoroethylene

Global dental membrane and bone graft substitute market segmentation, by application:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

The main Element Covered In the Research Report:

The report offers market values and an anticipated growth rate of the global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute market for all years till 2032.

