Food Diagnostics Systems Market 2023 The Future of Food Safety

Food Diagnostics Systems Overview:

Food diagnostics rapidly detect pathogens, allergens, contaminants, and other food safety hazards to prevent foodborne illness and product losses. Key technologies are PCR, immunoassay, and spectroscopy. Tests must be sensitive, accurate, and easy-to-use. Routine testing and new technologies enhance food quality and process control.

Key Takeaways:

Validate diagnostic systems fully prior to implementation using various food types and contamination levels to ensure reliable results.

Strategically utilize rapid diagnostics for raw material qualification, end product testing, and environmental monitoring to assess critical quality points.

Integrate smart sensors and automated sampling into food processes to enable continuous monitoring rather than intermittent offline testing.

Adopt user-friendly kits requiring little training for plant technicians to perform on-site testing easily.

Database diagnostic results centrally to identify trends and potential vulnerabilities warranting intervention or process improvements.

Global Food Diagnostics Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the market profiled in the report are:

3M Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Neogen Corporation

bioMérieux, Inc.

Randox Laboratories Limited

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

VWR International, LLC.

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

Fermentas International, Inc.

Global Food Diagnostics Systems Market: Segmentation

Global Food Diagnostics Systems Market Segmentation:

Global food diagnostics systems market segmentation by system type:

Hybridization-based

Chromatography-based

Spectrometry-based

Biosensors

Testing kits

Others (colony counters, microtome, and spreaders, among others)

Global food diagnostics systems market segmentation by consumable type:

Reagents

Disinfectants

Test accessories (pipettes, micropipettes, and syringes, among others)

Others (gloves and disposable bags, among others)

