Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market 2023 The Power of Enzymes

Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Overview

Protein hydrolysis uses enzymes like pepsin, trypsin, and chymotrypsin to break down proteins into smaller peptides and amino acids. It improves protein absorption, exposes functional groups, and enhances sensory properties. Applications include infant formula, sports nutrition, and food processing.

Key Takeaways

Purify and immobilize protein hydrolysis enzymes for reuse to improve process efficiency and product consistency.

Use in silico enzyme engineering tools to predict mutations that alter substrate specificity, stability, and catalytic activity.

Model enzyme kinetics through lab-scale reactions to determine optimal temperatures, pH, concentrations, and reaction times for full-scale protein hydrolysis.

Monitor peptide profiles during protein hydrolysis to optimize functional, nutritional, and sensory quality of formulated foods or supplements.

Develop simple rapid tests of enzyme activity levels for plant personnel to monitor process performance easily.

Global Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the market profiled in the report are:

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Novozymes A/S

AB Enzymes GmbH

Dyadic International, Inc.

Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Co.

I. Dupont De Nemours & Company

Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd.

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Global Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market: Segmentation

Global Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market segmentation:

Global protein hydrolysis enzymes market segmentation by sources:

Micro-organisms

Animals

Plants

Global protein hydrolysis enzymes market segmentation by application:

Detergent

Pharmaceuticals

Food

