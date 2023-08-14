Hong Kong Life Presents "HKL Walk Together: Everyphone Everywhere – Triple Privileges - Ultimate Lucky Draw"

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 14 August 2023 - Further to the announcement of the branding campaign "HKL Walk Together: Everyphone Everywhere – Triple Privileges", Hong Kong Life will roll out the "HKL Walk Together: Everyphone Everywhere – Triple Privileges – Ultimate Lucky Draw" ("Ultimate Lucky Draw") following the 1st wave and 2nd wave games which have been successfully held in July and early-August.



From now on until 3 September 2023, participants holding a Facebook account can enter the "Ultimate Lucky Draw" for free by completing all steps stated in the campaign posted on Hong Kong Life's official Facebook page and may have a chance to win the fabulous prizes including iPhone 14 Pro, Beats Studio Buds and the soundtrack of the movie "Everyphone Everywhere".



Prizes are as follows:



Prizes

No. of Winners

1st Prize

iPhone 14 Pro 128GB (valued at HK$8,599)

1 Winner

2nd Prize

Beats Studio Buds (valued at HK$1,299)

1 Winner

3rd Prize

Soundtrack of the Movie "Everyphone Everywhere" (valued at HK$150)

20 Winners



"HKL Walk Together: Everyphone Everywhere – Triple Privileges – Ultimate Lucky Draw" is subjected to the terms and conditions. Each Facebook account can enter the "Ultimate Lucky Draw" once only and can win one prize in the "Ultimate Lucky Draw" at maximum. Hong Kong Life is not the business partner of Facebook, and the "Ultimate Lucky Draw" is not sponsored, supported or managed by Facebook.

"Ultimate Lucky Draw" will be conducted on 13 September 2023. The result of the Lucky Draw will be announced on Hong Kong Life's Facebook page and published on Sing Tao Daily and The Standard on 22 September 2023. The Facebook username used to enter the lucky draw will be used for result announcement.For details and terms and conditions of "HKL Walk Together: Everyphone Everywhere – Triple Privileges – Ultimate Lucky Draw", please visit the campaign post on our Hong Kong Life's Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/hklifeinsurance ).(Trade Promotion Competition Licence No.: 57502)Remarks:Hashtag: #香港人壽 #HKLife #全個世界都有電話 #EveryphoneEverywhere #獎賞浪接浪 #抽獎

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hong Kong Life

Established in 2001, Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited ("Hong Kong Life") was founded by five local financial institutions including Asia Insurance Company Limited, Chong Hing Bank Limited, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited, which laid their foundations and have been serving people in Hong Kong for more than 50 years in average. Through our extensive network of around 130 distribution points comprising Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC Bank and Shanghai Commercial Bank, we provide a comprehensive range of insurance products and services.

