MyRepublic Launches HyperSpeed 10Gbps Fibre Broadband for $59.99 per Month

New fibre broadband plan boasts powerful connectivity at the best value per dollar

HyperSpeed 10Gbps

GAMER 10Gbps

Suitable for bigger households with multiple devices and users



Symmetrical download and upload speeds



Stream 4K movies with ease



Instantaneous uploads and downloads



No-fuss livestreaming

Suitable for gamers



Low latency to international servers with Custom Network Routing and Live Latency Monitoring



Download and update games at up to 10x the speed of 1Gbps



Multiple gaming devices can play simultaneously online with minimal lag



Optimised for Cloud Gaming – stream games in full HD with minimal lag

All plans include:



FREE Termination Point Installation (worth up to $162 For New Customers with No Prior TP)



FREE Home Phone Line with Unlimited Local Calls



1Gbps and 24-month contract + 10Gbps speed during the public trial period (currently ending 31 December 2023)



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 August 2023 - MyRepublic, the award-winning telecom operator and enterprise technology provider, today unveiled HyperSpeed 10Gbps along with GAMER 10Gbps, their 10Gbps home broadband trial offerings built with lightning-fast connectivity for those who seek speedier in-home connectivity, especially with simultaneous multi-device usage. The most powerful broadband plans released by the company to-date, HyperSpeed 10Gbps is the most competitively priced 10Gbps home broadband trial offering in the market, providing consumers an unprecedented combination of speed and value.Engineered to provide hyper-fast bandwidth for both work and leisure, HyperSpeed 10Gbps allows users to enjoy faster upload and download speeds with minimal-lag streaming and gaming, across multiple devices all at once. This comes on the back of MyRepublic’s recent win for ‘Best Fibre Broadband Service Provider’ at the HardwareZone + HWM Tech Awards 2023. said: “We entered the 1Gbps market many years back during its early infancy stage, disrupting the industry to create greater accessibility to the fastest broadband speed at market-friendly pricing. While the digital world today is moving at a breath-taking speed, as a technology company at the forefront of agility and innovation, MyRepublic is committed to reshaping the broadband market in Singapore once again with best value per dollar at the fastest speed plans to enable everyone to get the most out of their digital experience through seamless, and reliable connectivity. Through our HyperSpeed 10Gbps and GAMER 10Gbps plans, we are proud to make this a reality for our customers, fulfilling their connectivity needs from the comfort of their homes.”HyperSpeed 10Gbps and GAMER 10Gbps are available at $59.99/month and $64.99/month with a one-time top up of $150 respectively.MyRepublic is working with TP-Link, the first vendor to launch Wi-Fi 6E and 10GbE products in the world. Its Archer AXE300 router, which won the iF Design Award in recognition of its innovative design, features the latest advances in Wi-Fi 6E and 10GbE networking technology.“We are pleased to be working with MyRepublic, the HWM Tech Award Winner for Best Fibre Broadband Service Provider, to help their customers achieve a high-quality lifestyle with various internet access scenarios and whole home wireless coverage demand,” saidIn addition to its home broadband plans, MyRepublic offers 10Gbps plans for businesses and enterprises. With Big Pipe 10Gbps, companies can enjoy unrivalled bandwidth, low latency connections and enhanced productivity for their critical operations. More information on its business offering can be found here For more information and to sign up for a HyperSpeed 10Gbps or GAMER 10Gbps plan, you may visit https://myrepublic.net/sg/10gbps/ Hashtag: #MyRepublic

About MyRepublic

MyRepublic is an award-winning telecom operator that aims to transform lives by creating a connected world that is seamless, smart and safe, while innovating the way telcos operate.

