‘Pangolin’-styled building first green power center in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A “pangolin”-like green building in central Taiwan will become the country’s first operation center for green energy as it strives to achieve its net-zero objective.

“Sun Rock” (光能之石) is a project run by the state-owned Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) in Changhua County that broke ground on Sunday (Aug. 13).

The facility in Changhua Coastal Industrial Park will serve as a logistics and maintenance center for Taipower’s wind turbines and photovoltaic cells. It is slated for completion in 2024, according to the company.

Covered with solar cells, Sun Rock is expected to generate 1 million kWh a year, enough to supply its own electricity needs and provide a surplus of 280,000 kWh to the power grid. The cells were installed based on a big data-supported model that aims to achieve optimal energy efficiency, said Taipower.

From the design to its potential to become a zero-emission building, Sun Rock is a statement of Taipower to promote renewables, according to MVRDV, an architectural firm commissioned to carry out the project.

Taipower's offshore wind farm in Changhua started feeding into the national power grid in 2021, which it said could supply the energy demand of 90,000 households a year.