World Sports at 2300 GMT

WALTON-ON-THE-HILL, England — American golfer Lilia Vu has won the Women’s British Open to claim her second major title of 2023. She took any potential drama out of the final round by shooting 5-under 67 for a six-stroke victory. The 25-year-old Californian also won the Chevron Championship in April. She became the first female player to win two majors in the same year since Jin Young Ko in 2019 and the first American woman since Juli Inkster in 1999. SENT: 750 words, photos.

LONDON — Mauricio Pochettino’s return to the Premier League didn’t start with a win, but there was plenty to like for the Argentine manager in his first game in charge of Chelsea, which drew 1-1 against Liverpool. New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou also had to settle for a draw in his first game but has reason to believe that his team can be just fine without Harry Kane. Spurs drew 2-2 at Brentford. By Mattias Karen. SENT: 715 words, photos. With separate reports on Sunday’s two EPL games.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Upended by turbulence less than a year ago, Spain bounced back to make history as one of the final four teams vying for the Women’s World Cup. La Roja will face Sweden on Tuesday in a semifinal match at Auckland’s Eden Park. By Anne M. Peterson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 0700 GMT, photos.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — More than any previous tournament, the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has leaned into both including and showcasing the Indigenous cultures of both nations. But some Indigenous groups say they want a more lasting legacy. By Anne M. Peterson. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos.

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain soccer superstar Neymar has reportedly agreed a two-year deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. France’s leading sports daily L’Equipe says on its website the PSG and Brazil forward will receive a total of 160 million euros ($175 million) over two seasons. Neither club has confirmed the move. SENT: 310 words, photos.

MALAGA, Spain — The U.S. World Cup basketball team gets its first big test of the summer against Spain, and a perfect shooting night from Jalen Brunson helps ensure the Americans passed. The U.S. pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Spain 98-88 in a pre-World Cup exhibition between tournament favorites. SENT: 280 words, photos.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has surprisingly resigned to end an an up-and-down tenure with the national team that included a European Championship title in 2021 but also a failed qualification for last year’s World Cup. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 580 words, photos.

Lotte Kopecky won her third world championship this week when the Belgian cyclist broke free in the closing kilometers of the women’s road race. She also won the points and elimination races on the track. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 650 words, photos.

BERLIN — Makkabi Berlin set a milestone in the German Cup when it became the first Jewish team to compete in the competition that was first played under the Nazis in 1935. Makkabi, a fifth-tier side of office workers and other part-timers, was beaten 6-0 by Wolfsburg in their first-round match. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 500 words, photos.

MUNICH — Last season was a disappointment for Bayern Munich despite winning another yet another Bundesliga title. The Bavarian powerhouse wasted no time on celebrations before firing its CEO and sporting director. Coach Thomas Tuchel, who arrived toward the end of a turbulent season, will be expected to restore Bayern’s undisputed dominance in his first full season in charge. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1400 GMT, photos.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — West Indies ended India’s fightback in Florida and won their five-match Twenty20 cricket series 3-2 after an eight-wicket victory with 12 balls left. SENT: 285 words, photos.

MUNICH — England captain Harry Kane says that he may need time to adapt to German football following a loss in his first game for Bayern Munich and won’t “panic” if he isn’t scoring. SENT: 500 words, photos.

MADRID — Defending Spanish league champion Barcelona couldn’t overcome Raphinha’s first-half red card for elbowing an opponent and was held to a 0-0 draw at Getafe in its opener. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 450 words, photos.

MADRID — Real Madrid defender Éder Militão will need to undergo surgery after injuring his left knee in the team’s Spanish league opener. SENT: 170 words, photos.

ATHENS, Greece — All 105 soccer fans suspected of being involved in extensive clashes in the Greek capital that ended in the death of a 29-year-old AEK Athens supporter have been ordered to be detained pending their trial. By Demetris Nellas. SENT: 300 words, photos.

PARIS — After an impressive second-place finish in the French league last season, Lens opened the new campaign by losing 3-2 at Brest after leading 2-0. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 345 words, photo.

