SUV skids off highway, catches fire in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An SUV traveling on National Highway No. 1 in Tainan’s Xinshi District skidded off the highway and caught on fire at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday (Aug. 13).

The accident occurred on National Highway 1 at the 316-kilometer marker while traveling northward. Fortunately, emergency responders were able to reach the vehicle, allowing all three men to escape safely from the car with only minor burns, per Liberty Times.

The driver, a 26-year-old man surnamed Liu (劉), was driving in the outer lane of the highway when he crashed through the guardrail. The National Highway Police Bureau said the driver had no traces of alcohol in his body, although they noted he had a history of mental illness.

The SUV then fell down a steep slope and caught on fire. Both Liu and the two male passengers were able to escape the burning vehicle and were sent to the hospital.

The Tainan City Fire Department dispatched five vehicles and 10 first responders, and the fire was brought under control at 3:40 p.m. The police encouraged everyone to carefully manage their emotions when driving to protect themselves and their passengers.