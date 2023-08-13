Is the Taipei MRT too hot?

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Heat complaints by Taipei MRT commuters have led Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. (TRTC) to lower the air-conditioning settings on all trains.

During MRT peak hours and other crowded periods, air-conditioning in trains is set at 23 degrees C, with weekdays and holidays set slightly higher at 24 C, per Taiwan News. Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. (TRTC) said it was directed by Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) to adjust air-conditioning settings on all 218 trains on each route of the Taipei MRT, and the work was completed in 48 hours.

TRTC said the new air-conditioning settings are suitable for summer travel and take into account the comfort of passengers. They also consider energy savings and environmental protection concerns.

The Taipei MRT typically features frequent stops on each line, and the opening and closing of carriage doors allow external heat to enter. This means that temperatures within the carriage can rise instantaneously, with temperatures only dropping one minute after doors are closed.

In addition, outdoor humidity can be a factor leading to condensation. This is especially true for elevated sections such as the Wenhu Line (Brown) and Tamshui-Xinyi Line (Red), where the temperature between waiting platforms and air-conditioned carriages can be high.

TRTC said it would strengthen vehicle cleaning and observation should condensation in carriages occur.