Wet weather to persist in Taiwan next week

Southwesterly winds bring moisture with thunderstorms continuing in mountainous regions

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/13 16:14
Wet weather continues in Taiwan as typhoon to make landfall in Japan. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said southwesterly winds will continue to impact Taiwan until Tuesday (Aug. 15).

Wu said rainfall is expected in southern Taiwan in the mornings, while mountainous areas will continue to be subjected to afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Wu said the potential for heavy rain has decreased, though some areas might still experience thunderstorms and heavy rain, per UDN.

As for temperatures, on Sunday (Aug. 13), the ranges will be 23-35 degrees C in the north, 25-36 C in central areas, 24-36 C in the south, and 23-36 C in the east.

From Wednesday to Saturday (August 16–19), the probability of heavy thunderstorms and severe weather will increase again, according to Wu.

However, the latest forecasting models by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) show that Typhoon Lan is gradually weakening, turning northwest to attack central Japan with no threat to Taiwan.
